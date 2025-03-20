Damon Hill reacts to World Rally Drivers' protest against FIA's anti-swearing guidelines

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill reacted to the World Rally Championship driver's protest against the FIA for their anti-swearing rules. The sport's governing body introduced new sorting guidelines ahead of the 2025 season for all racing categories. It included anti-swearing guidelines, which was a highly contentious topic at the beginning of the year.

The FIA announced its new misconduct guidelines in January, reacting to its handling of Max Verstappen's swearing in the press conference in Singapore. Under the misconduct rules, drivers could face heavy financial and racing penalties, such as a ban and suspension from races.

One of the first receipts of the new system was the Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux after he uttered a swear word in his on-stage interview in Sweden. Fourmaux said that he "f**ked up" while referring to him forgetting to fasten his belt during a crucial point in the Rally Sweden last month.

The FIA found him guilty of swearing in a public event and fined him €10,000, with a further €20,000 suspended for 12 months. The penalty prompted protests from the newly formed World Rally Drivers’ Alliance (WoRDA), which refused to comment and spoke only in its native language at the Rally Kenya.

The protesting drivers further asked for “direct communication and engagement” with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in their released statement. They wrote:

“We have asked the president of the FIA for some positive changes in the rules to help us achieve this goal. For the reasons explained in our statement, it is impossible for us to guarantee that we [drivers and co-drivers] will be able to follow these rules perfectly and systematically.

“This is why we – WoRDA members – are now taking the responsible decision to remain silent at the end of the interviews or to answer in our mother tongue. In the own interest of our sport, such an action is unfortunately needed, and we apologize to all the rally fans, even though we know they support us in this.”

Damon Hill reposted the statement on his Instagram Story and wrote:

"The Rally drivers are revolting."

Damon Hill reacts to WRC Driver's protest against FIA...Credits-Instagram

Damon Hill is quite active on his social media and has often given short responses to his stories regarding a wide array of topics involving sports, politics, and entertainment.

Damon Hill gives his honest advice to Lando Norris on his battle against Max Verstappen

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill said that McLaren driver Lando Norris should not fall into the "trap" of being affected by racing his friend Max Verstappen on track.

Speaking with Daily Mail, the 1996 world champion believed:

“I think he fell into the trap last year of thinking when going up against Max that he was racing against his mate. Actually, despite their friendship, he was taking on his worst enemy. And in Max’s mind when he is driving there is just Max. Lando blames himself when he makes mistakes. He is very hard on himself."

Norris made a perfect start to his championship bid in Australia as he finished ahead of Verstappen in the race and held off a late challenge from the latter masterfully.

