"Danica Patrick is on the broadcast so you immediately turn it off": Former Red Bull man goes on an impassioned rant about WEC

Danica Patrick has often suffered backlash from fans on social media for her views and sometimes for her presence on the expert panel on F1 and IndyCar. With her strained reputation of being an appropriate motorsports pundit, former Red Bull employee, Blake Hinsey, while advising fans on how to watch a race, shared an impassioned rant on the 43-year-old.Patrick is a former racecar driver who was part of the racing grid in both IndyCar and NASCAR. She became the first female ever to lead a lap at the Indy 500, win a race in IndyCar, score a top-three at the Indy 500, score a NASCAR Cup Series pole position, and much more.With her career topped with such achievements, when she initially became a motorsport pundit, fans didn't think much of it. However, her reputation as an expert has been tainted since then, as even long-time commentators have found themselves in awkward situations due to the former racer's statements on broadcast.Due to her recent comments about streams of F1 races, Hinsey, while sharing his experience of watching races, made a dig at Patrick's ability as an expert. A part of his tweet read:&quot;Danica Patrick is on the broadcast so you immediately turn it off, because you have standards.&quot;Meanwhile, Patrick began her commentating journey in 2019, where she first commentated on the elusive 103rd running of the Indy 500.Danica Patrick opens up about the influence of F1 in her lifeDanica Patrick at the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: GettyDanica Patrick has earned fame since she landed her Indy 500 expert gig in 2019. The 43-year-old's strong CV landed her an analyst role with Sky Sports F1 from the 2021 season, an alliance that has continued into the 2025 season.With Patrick now part of the F1 sphere in the North American races, her stature soon skyrocketed. This helped her earn a spot on the 2025 Indy 500 broadcast team, which was now guided by FOX Sports.Reflecting on how her F1 experience had helped her in landing this opportunity, she said on the Haley Dillon podcast:&quot;Again that nostalgia is there and I feel like I can sort of because I do a lot of F1 stuff too and I feel like I can speak a little bit more confidently about the cars or the dynamics or whatever's going on.&quot;&quot;Even though whenever I ask engineers or people like that about you know F1 or other things it's like it's all pretty much the same... it's a really spectacular race and I have a lot of it it's a feel-good race for me.&quot;Meanwhile, in her racing career, Patrick earned a single IndyCar win, seven podiums, and seven top-10 finishes in NASCAR.