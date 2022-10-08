Daniel Ricciardo admits he will not be driving in the 2023 season

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he will not be driving in Formula 1 for the 2023 season. The Australian believes that he is focusing on securing an opportunity for the 2024 season instead.

Asked by Sportskeeda at a team media briefing if the AlphaTauri and Alpine announcements had affected him and his plans for next season, the Australian replied:

"Yeah, to be honest. I mean the Gasly news, I was aware of, you know, I knew they were talking for a while and I knew they were very interested in Pierre so… I would say like that’s no, let’s say I was prepared for that and no surprise so. We are trying to, let’s say, navigate our way around that and figure out what was next."

Ricciardo continued:

"But I think the reality is now I won’t be on the grid in ‘23. I think it’s now just trying to set up for ‘24. I think that there could be some better opportunities then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set."

The Australian revealed that he was aware of his former team Alpine's interest in Pierre Gasly, and therefore the news was no surprise. However, speaking to Sportskeeda during the team media session, Daniel Ricciardo admitted for the first time in the 2022 season that he will not be on the 2023 Formula 1 grid.

The 33-year-old believes that he might have better opportunities in the 2024 season and is hopeful of returning to the sport then. The McLaren driver is currently being linked with Mercedes for a reserve or development driver role, which he has previously admitted might be a realistic option if he wishes to stay in the sport.

Andreas Seidl refuses to comment on Daniel Ricciardo not driving in 2023

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl wishes to wait for Daniel Ricciardo to announce his plans for the future before commenting on his absence from the grid for the 2023 season. Seidl hinted at an incoming announcement from the Australian about his future plans.

Asked if it would be sad to lose a quality driver and character like Daniel Ricciardo from the sport, Seidl said:

"Yeah. I would wanna wait first until he's announcing what he's doing and then comment."

Probed further if he would have any kind of comment on Ricciardo, Seidl said:

"Let's wait until he announces and then comment."

The former Red Bull driver has Haas and Williams left as options, both of which might not suit him and his caliber as a driver. But a reserve role or development role in a team seems to be the most likely option for Daniel Ricciardo, given the movements on the driver market.

