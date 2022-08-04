Daniel Ricciardo among several drivers to contact Alpine after Fernando Alonso's departure: Reports

Daniel Ricciardo seems to be emerging as the replacement for Fernando Alonso at Alpine. According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Ricciardo contacted Alpine during the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP even before Alonso announced his shock move to Aston Martin.

The last few days have been a bit of a whirlwind as F1 heads into its summer break. It all started with Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement, followed by Fernando Alonso announcing his move to Aston Martin, topped by the Oscar Piastri bombshell.

Oscar Piastri @OscarPiastri I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo has struggled at McLaren and the driver could be in contention for the newly-vacated seat at Alpine, especially after the team's Piastri debacle. The Australian used to be a driver for the French outfit in 2019 and 2020 in its previous iteration as Renault.

Back then, Ricciardo had done an admirable job in taking over the responsibilities of the team leader. The 33-year-old scored multiple podiums and finished the 2020 F1 season fifth in the drivers' standings in what was arguably the fifth-fastest car on the grid before finally moving to McLaren.

At McLaren, the Western Australian has not had the best of times, having been outclassed by teammate Lando Norris in every aspect. There is a clear gulf in terms of performance between the two drivers as Norris has out-qualified, out-raced, and out-scored Ricciardo during their time together.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo has reasoned that the McLaren MCL36 is not to his liking as to why he has not been at the level of his teammate. With things not getting better by any means, a switch might just be the thing that turns things around for the Australian. This is where a choice like Daniel Ricciardo might come in handy.

Alpine admits no issue in bringing Daniel Ricciardo back

Daniel Ricciardo left Alpine (then Renault) for McLaren in the 2021 F1 season. Now, Alpine team principal Otmar Szafneur does not see anything wrong in the Australian's return and admitted that the aim was to get the best possible driver alongside Esteban Ocon.

meredith @mereeedithh reminder that this is the real daniel ricciardo when he’s confident in the car and able to really race. He read the situation between the two Alpines perfectly and was able to take advantage at the perfect moment reminder that this is the real daniel ricciardo when he’s confident in the car and able to really race. He read the situation between the two Alpines perfectly and was able to take advantage at the perfect moment https://t.co/uXtw3x9l0o

Speaking to the media about the possibility of Ricciardo's return, Szafnauer said:

“I mean, if you look at Fernando [Alonso], for example, he comes and goes, and I think that happens to other drivers too. And I don’t think that’s an issue at all. I think what we need to focus on is, like I say, the plans that we have for the next 89-88 races.”

“We’ve got to make sure that we complement that plan with the best driver that we can, and there are some options out there for us. And we put the best driver in next to Esteban [Ocon], so that we can move forward towards what we’ve been planning.”

The Australian had a stellar season at Renault in 2020 and the re-marriage could solve a lot of problems for Alpine.

