Daniel Ricciardo backs himself to be 'winning races again' in F1 after seeking inspiration from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo is seeking inspiration from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso when it comes to winning races later in his career. The Australian has opted to take a sabbatical next season and will not be part of the grid. Talking to the media during the drivers' press conference in the 2022 F1 US GP, Daniel Ricciardo admitted that he was aware of possible openings in Haas and Williams.

Having said that, the driver was looking at something long-term and took inspiration from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's success later in their careers as an inspiration. He said,

“I was aware that there is a seat at Haas potentially available and a seat at Williams potentially available, so it’s nothing new to me. When my team were trying to put together a plan that I believe in, that is going to set me up for success in the long-term – I know I’m 33 but I look at Alonso, I look at Lewis and if I want to be here, and I still know I have it in my heart, then I know I can. It’s really not now just looking at next year and jumping into the first available seat. I want to say it’s not new but I’m trying to look a little bit beyond that and back myself to be winning races again.”

Daniel Ricciardo's results before the 2022 F1 US GP had seen an improvement in form. The driver was far more competitive on tracks like Suzuka and Singapore. Daniel Ricciardo scored a P5 result in the rain-affected race in Singapore. Talking about the improvements, Ricciardo said,

“I feel it did suit me a little bit better. I felt like it was one of those ones where, in FP1, I could start to lean on the car and the level of confidence was a little step more, so that was a positive. We’ll see. This weekend will hopefully confirm that. It’s another circuit where you really lean on the car. It’s a bit like Suzuka where there are a lot of fast corners and direction changes. All these things will hopefully be confirmed this weekend and I know you’re going to say it’s late, but if this is a good thing maybe too late, at least it’s better late than never.”

Daniel Ricciardo rules out a move to IndyCar

Daniel Ricciardo, as reported by Autosport.com, had ruled out a move to IndyCar as he admitted that the Ovals were not his thing. To add to it, the Australian admitted that his F1 ambition had not ended yet. He said,

“Ovals scare me. My Formula 1 career-slash-ambition is not over, so that’s really like first and foremost. I don’t want to deviate, I would say primarily for that reason. But also ovals, nah. Ten years ago, I would have said yes. I’m OK to admit that I’m not OK with ovals. They look fun,” he said of a street and circuit only programme. But I think because I’m just not out of F1, I haven’t really entertained it."

Daniel Ricciardo will take a break from F1 in 2023 for the first time since his debut in 2011.

