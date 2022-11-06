Daniel Ricciardo is looking to take a break from F1 after two disappointing seasons with McLaren. The Australian looks set to return in 2024 after evaluating his options. The 2023 season will be the first since 2012 that the Australian will not be a part of the grid.

Ricciardo spoke to Sky Sports F1 about the importance of taking some time off and rebuilding. The eight-time GP winner said:

"I know the value of even a summer break. I know stepping away just gives you a different perspective. The way the seasons are, it's pretty relentless [so] you don't really get a chance to kind of rebuild. Everyone's different, but I truly believe that will be a blessing in disguise."

Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021 from Renault and had a tough time adjusting to the new car. A win at the 2021 F1 Italian GP is the only great achievement for the Australian in the two-year tenure with the team. Ricciardo put in an amazing performance last weekend in Mexico, finishing inside the top 10 for just the sixth time this season.

A seventh-place finish for the Australian along with a ninth-place finish for teammate Lando Norris meant McLaren closed the gap to Alpine in the constructors' championship to only seven points. McLaren will hope to continue this great showing in Brazil and Abu Dhabi and finish ahead of the French team in the constructors' championship.

2023 plans still undecided for Daniel Ricciardo

With only two races to go this season, Daniel Ricciardo has still not yet revealed his plans for 2023. Rumors of joining Red Bull as a reserve driver for the season were put to rest by Ricciardo, who said:

"I honestly don't [know], I'm certainly talking to teams, but I still want to obviously keep a foot in the door as I said for 2024. I'm sure seeing the lights go out in race one [in 2023], I will already have that itch, so I will want to be back in '24."

Ricciardo is still in talks with teams with the hope of returning to the grid in the 2024 season or a reserve driver role in 2023. All seats for the 2023 season have been confirmed, with only Mick Schumacher's place on the grid in doubt. Ricciardo will look to come back in 2024 with a strong team and perform at the highest level again.

