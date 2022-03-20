Daniel Ricciardo feels poor showing in 2022 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying 'outcome of missing track time'

Daniel Ricciardo believes his lackluster showing during qualifying at the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP is a result of him missing out on valuable track time at the Sakhir Circuit.

Speaking to the media after what could only be called a disappointing start to the season for him and McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I was a bit of a handful. We're still trying to explore the limit. Disappointed to be here but I think it's just the outcome of missing a lot of track time here (in Bahrain). I think Barcelona was so different. The conditions and the feeling in the car. So, I expected it to kind of copy paste into Bahrain, but it wasn't the case at all. So, yeah, just got to try and keep learning. Fast track it. No matter how experienced you are, I think this new era of cars is still going to throw some challenges. We just need to keep at it as a team, we gotta try and get on top. So, all of us need to rally together and it is too early in the season to be down. So just eyes forward and head down.”

The 32-year-old Australian, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19, could only manage a P18 start for Sunday's race under the desert lights in Sakhir. His time of 1:32.945 in Q1 was more than two seconds behind the polesitter, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Daniel Ricciardo calls 2022 F1 regulatory changes 'probably the biggest ever'

Daniel Ricciardo believes the new regulation changes in F1 are probably the biggest he has seen during his time in the sport.

Speaking shortly after the launch of the McLaren MCL36, the eight-time F1 Grand Prix winner discussed the sweeping changes by saying:

“It’s the most anticipation I’ve had to drive a new car, I think in a long time. Obviously, every year it’s exciting, but this has been the biggest change. Probably ever, at least in my time in F1. It feels alright, not really knowing what to expect. We’ve done simulator work, but the real thing is the real thing and it’s very different sometimes. So, I want to say I was pleased. For now... Most importantly, I think they’ve done a really good job building it. It’s reliable.”

Both Ricciardo and teammate Lando Norris were unable to get into Q3 during qualifying of the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP and will hope for a better outcome in Sunday's race.

