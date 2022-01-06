“Sitting right next to McGregor’s family” - Daniel Ricciardo calls a Conor McGregor fight the "coolest experience" he's ever had

Daniel Ricciardo claims attending the Conor McGregor fight was one of the best experiences he has ever had. The Australian driver sat right next to McGregor's family, who were seated very close to the octagon.

Ricciardo was speaking in an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Halwani. He said that the Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes fight he attended at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas was one of the best sporting events he has ever seen live. The fight was part of the UFC 189 card and took place on July 11th, 2015. The special event was the Australian's first time ever attending a UFC fight and he says it "spoiled" him. He told Halwani:

“I think I got spoiled because it was my first event ever. I was sitting right next to McGregor's family at the MGM. The whole card, I think every fight had a finish. To this day, hand on heart, the best live sporting event I’ve ever been in my life. I went to the Superbowl which was amazing, but I’d honestly still put that card as the coolest experience I’ve had.”

The fight saw Conor McGregor defeat Chad Mendes in the second round through the TKO method.

Daniel Ricciardo believes he is better than Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed he thinks he is a better driver than both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Australian driver said he would leave F1 if he didn't believe he was better than the two world champions.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the McLaren driver said:

“Until the day I stop, I’ll always believe I’m the best. I think the day I stop will be the day that I no longer believe I’m the best driver. Is Max the second best? Probably!”

The 32-year-old used to race alongside Max Verstappen for Red Bull. He remains the only team-mate of Verstappen who could beat the latter on pure pace, with Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez falling short on multiple occasions.

salim_abid_ @salim_abid_ There are probably more examples if we look for them but just off the top of my head we have



Baku 2018 with Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen moves to cover the outside line, Realises the inside is wide open and cuts it off late & in the braking zone thus resulting in the collision There are probably more examples if we look for them but just off the top of my head we have Baku 2018 with Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen moves to cover the outside line, Realises the inside is wide open and cuts it off late & in the braking zone thus resulting in the collision https://t.co/eSv7ZOgbUY

Before pairing up with the Dutchman, Ricciardo starred alongside four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. The Australian out-performed the German on multiple occasions in the 2014 season.

Also Read Article Continues below

He is all set to return to his McLaren F1 car later this year, with the whole team's expectations riding on him and teammate Lando Norris.

Edited by Anurag C