Daniel Ricciardo calls former teammate a 'true friend' amidst 2022 F1 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo singled out Sebastian Vettel as the driver who had stood out as a true friend for the Australian this year.

The 2022 F1 season has been a struggle for Daniel Ricciardo. It has seen him struggle to match his teammate Lando Norris and perform at a level that's just not akin to what he's used to performing at. As a result, he's seen himself lose the seat at McLaren to Oscar Piastri for the 2023 F1 season.

Looking back at the 2022 F1 season, Daniel Ricciardo singled out Sebastian Vettel as the one driver who was always available to talk to him and give suggestions. He said:

"He's picked up the phone multiple times this year, and just been a friend, and just like showing care, and just checking in as a true friend would do. And to have friends like that is so important. But it's also not that common, in terms of on the grid. We get on with drivers, and you do build friendships, but to have kind of that deeper level of friendship, and let's say some gestures he made this year, and some of the kindness he showed towards me was, in a way, kind of unexpected. But just super nice."

He added:

"It had a bit more emphasis around the time of all the contract stuff happening, and when there was a lot of noise. And I don't want to single him out because there were some other drivers, but he was the one that was certainly picking up the phone pretty often and checking in."

Daniel Ricciardo looking to get the hunger back

Daniel Ricciardo pointed out that the reason why he was looking to take some time off from F1 was because he wanted to get his hunger for the sport back. He felt that the struggle with McLaren had exhausted him and that some time away from the sport would help him. He said:

"It's funny, because people might say well, if you're interested in 2024, why aren't you interested next year? But I know the way I'll feel after having some time off, and watching the races from the TV or somewhere in the paddock, it'll give me all that, let's say, hunger back. And I have the hunger still, but I want it to be overflowing. I know just a bit of time off will do that, because I get it in a summer break, and that's only two or three weeks off."

He added:

"I really felt it in COVID, when we had three months off or something, and I felt like that was my best probably my best season since maybe 2016. And so I know what a bit of absence does for me. And I appreciate every driver is different and they feel how they feel. But I know taking the right time off next year will make me very hungry to be back on the grid in 2024. So that's why I say I do want to be back in 2024. But there's no guarantees."

There are still question marks over Daniel Ricciardo's future and it remains to be seen what the Australian will do next season.

