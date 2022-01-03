Daniel Ricciardo claims he wants to finish F1 career with McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he would like to finish his F1 career with McLaren. The 32-year-old joined McLaren for the 2021 campaign after two difficult seasons with Renault.

Ricciardo said he was happy to be a part of McLaren's company and family after spending a year with the team.

During a year-end interview, Daniel Ricciardo had this to say after this first season with McLaren:

“I’ve obviously moved around a bit in the last three years or four years, whatever it’s been, and I do want to, especially because of the environment I find myself in, which is one that I really enjoy, make it work and I want to be here. Also, the outside stuff, I like the brand, I like McLaren, I like their cars. So, let’s say, the whole company and family is something that I really like being a part of.”

Ricciardo had a tough start to the season with McLaren in 2021. He had a resurgence following the summer break before winning the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

The Australian was buoyed by his first win in over three years in what was a tough season for him, to say the least. He said:

“The reason why I’m not even thinking about other teams or anything past my future and anything further than McLaren is that I won in maybe the most difficult year of my career. So, I’m also like, ‘If I can win [last year] then what does that tell for our journey to come?’ I’m definitely excited, and I do want to be here, potentially till the end, yep.”

Daniel Ricciardo's current McLaren deal runs through until 2023.

Switching from team to team brings Daniel Ricciardo 'a bit of sadness'

Daniel Ricciardo's reasons for wanting to stay on with McLaren until the end of his F1 career could be down to him feeling sad when he switches teams.

An eight-time race winner in F1, Ricciardo said this to describe the feeling of moving from team to team:

“A little bit of sadness because you’re closing one chapter, I guess. But I don’t know, I think of myself as a person, I’m pretty bubbly and excited and I always find a way to enjoy whichever environment I’m in.”

Daniel Ricciardo will hope to build on his solitary win with McLaren in 2021 with more solid performances when the 2022 season gets underway.

