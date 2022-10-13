Daniel Ricciardo was considered by Alpine for 2023 F1 season initially, confirms team principal

Alpine team principal, Otmar Szafneur, admits that Daniel Ricciardo was one of the drivers that were considered for the 2023 F1 season. Talking to the media after Otmar announced that Pierre Gasly will be driving for the team, he was asked if Daniel Ricciardo was also under consideration. The team principal admitted that the Australian driver was part of the conversation. However, once Pierre Gasly became available, every other option was out of the window. Otmar said,

"Well, at the beginning [of the driver search], we did have discussions with a few drivers, including Daniel. [But] Pierre meets the criteria that I said, to a T: he's experienced, fast and young. So, when it became evident that Pierre was a possibility, we made our shortlist even shorter."

Talking about the test conducted by Alpine in Hungary, Otmar revealed that it was a good learning experience. Nyck De Vries, Jack Doohan, and Antonio Giovinazzi were the three drivers present for the test. It is, however, clear that the test played no role in determining the second driver eventually. Otmar said,

"Well, those are tests that are planned well in advance of the test actually happening. It wasn't quite clear about Pierre, although he was, like I said, on out shortlist, but he was still contracted. So we ran the three [drivers] in Budapest to assess their ability, and they all did a great job. We definitely learned from it."

Daniel Ricciardo, on his part, also revealed that he was aware of Pierre Gasly signing with Alpine. He did also reveal to Niharika Ghorpade of Sportskeeda that he won't be on the grid for the 2023 F1 season. He said,

"Yeah, to be honest. I mean the Gasly news, I was aware of, you know, I knew they were talking for a while and I knew they were very interested in Pierre so… I would say like that’s no, let’s say I was prepared for that and no surprise so. We are trying to, let’s say, navigate our way around that and figure out what was next."

He further revealed that,

"But I think the reality is now I won’t be on the grid in ‘23. I think it’s now just trying to set up for ‘24. I think that there could be some better opportunities then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set."

Daniel Ricciardo's manager comes out in his defense

Daniel Ricciardo's manager, Nick Thimm, came out in support of the Australian driver after it was revealed that he was taking a sabbatical from the 2023 F1 season. Thimm took to Twitter to explain that this was not a case of ego or unachievable demands. It had to do with a man (Daniel Ricciardo) being dealt a bad hand. He said,

"None of this is about ego, unachievable demands, or a sudden lack of opportunity. This is about a man who was dealt a bad hand, now finding the right next opportunity. Uncovering a new project where he can work with a team that embraces his unique set of skills."

He further added,

"A project where his experience can be applied. A process where he can reset and show his love for the game. And ultimately put himself in the best position to show the world what he's capable of should he be given the chance. It’s a different approach yes, but it's also a new day for the sport."

Daniel Ricciardo will race for McLaren in the final four races of the season, and it remains to be seen what path his career will take after that.

