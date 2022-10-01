Daniel Ricciardo discloses his 2 'realistic options' for 2023 F1 season

As things stand, Daniel Ricciardo is currently without a seat on the F1 grid for the 2023 season. His only possible grid options are Alpine, Williams, and Haas, as they are yet to announce their driver line-up for next year. However, there have been no concrete tie-ups with any of them until now. He is also being considered a reserve driver for Red Bull and Mercedes.

Ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend, Daniel Ricciardo reveals his two realistic options for the 2023 F1 season:

"Let's say my headspace is in the same space. I'm still keen to be part of F1 and of course, 'Plan A' would be to be on the grid. So nothing's changed but I don't want to just jump at the first kind of seat available. I know the landscape probably changes as well at the end of next year, with contracts and whatever, so I don't want to say remaining patient, but remaining open."

He further adds:

"That's the two realistic options. It's not to be anywhere else. I love other disciplines of motorsport but I don't see myself there. I feel as well if I jump into something like that, and then it closes the door on F1. It kind of feels like I've checked out, and I haven't. So I'm solely focused on F1."

Daniel Ricciardo disclosed that he is not keen on leaving F1 anytime soon. His focus lies solely on F1 and not any other motorsport disciplines. His only two realistic options for the following season are driving for Alpine, Haas, or Williams or being a reserve driver at Red Bull or Mercedes. He wants to stick to F1 regardless of getting a seat on the grid or not.

Daniel Ricciardo continues talks with F1 teams for 2023

Daniel Ricciardo and his team are working hard to find a spot for the Australian in F1 next season. His team is in talks with everyone to find the best fit for the next two years. He is ultimately fighting to be on the podium and give his all wherever he races.

Daniel Ricciardo said:

"My team is talking with, I want to say, pretty much everyone, or they're having conversations, so we're just trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense."

He continued:

"So it's not that they're not calling or they're not interested, I know that sounds… I'm not coming from a place of overconfidence, but we're just doing our due diligence and figuring out what's best...I'm trying to kind of see beyond next year, for me of course I want to be racing but I also don't want to just look at the next 12 months and not look at the next 24."

Daniel Ricciardo also added that being back home during this three-week break gave him a little more clarity on how he feels about the uncertainty regarding his future in F1 right now. He maintains a cheerful attitude and will be at peace no matter what happens in 2023 since he believes it all happens for a reason and things work out eventually.

His fans are hoping for a good and memorable end to the season with six races remaining.

