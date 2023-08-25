Daniel Ricciardo could be out of the Dutch GP after reportedly injuring his arm, Liam Lawson or Nyck de Vries likely replacements

There are chances that Daniel Ricciardo might have to sit out of the Dutch Grand Prix due to injury after he crashed early during the second free practice session at Zandvoort.

FP2 ended rather early for the Australian driver after he lost control entering turn three and crashed out on the wall. This was likely because of an understeer, but the fact that Oscar Piastri crashed at the same point at the same time may have something to do with it. The McLaren was still stuck there with a broken wing when Daniel Ricciardo came in and crashed right beside Piastri.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Ricciardo was seen walking out with a sling around his arm and the FIA confirmed that he was taken to a local hospital. There is likely a minor injury in his arm. The injury may make it hard for Ricciardo to continue racing this weekend, and he will likely need to be replaced by another driver.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull's team advisor, revealed to Sky Germany that Ricciardo has 'severe' pain in his 'wrist he twisted.' There are no reports on the severity of the Australian's injury.

Who are the drivers that can replace Daniel Ricciardo at Zandvoort this weekend?

If Ricciardo is deemed unfit for racing, there are a couple of drivers that could be good options to replace him for the weekend.

First on the list is Liam Lawson, the reserve driver for both Red Bull and AlphaTauri. He is currently racing in the Japanese Super Formula series and is second in the championship. He hopes to win the series this season and make his way to a permanent seat with AlphaTauri in Formula 1.

The second driver is Nyck de Vries, who was originally signed with the team at the start of the season. However, he was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after the British GP because of rather 'uncompetitive' performances this season.

Expand Tweet

While there has been no official announcement from the team, it is safe to assume that AlphaTauri would not struggle with finding a competitive driver this weekend if Ricciardo has to be replaced.