"Daniel Ricciardo is doing the #F1 version of quiet quitting" - Fans react as McLaren driver punts Kevin Magnussen and crashes out of 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Daniel Ricciardo did not have the best of races in Brazil as he suffered from an early DNF after colliding with Kevin Magnussen.

In what was his second last race in F1 for some time, the Australian hit the rear of the Haas driver only for both drivers to suffer terminal damage moments later. The collision did not go down well with the fans, however, with some reacting:

"Daniel Ricciardo is doing the #F1 version of quiet quitting"

"can we get piastri in the seat for abu dhabi? maybe then we can actually get 4th in the constructors."

"He just wanted an early finish to plan a b-day surprise for Lando shushhh I won’t accept anything else"

"Singlehandedly cost McLaren P4 and millions"

Daniel Ricciardo was quite apologetic for what had happened with Kevin Magnussen as he reflected on his early exit from the race. He said:

"Firstly, I'm disappointed as it's always difficult when your race is over so quickly. I touched the back of Kevin and it's a shame. I think the biggest disappointment is that it was such a small touch, but it had massive consequences. I didn't expect him to spin, I guess that was just the angle that we touched and it just unloaded his rear. I feel most times, a small touch like that, you can get away with it. So it was pretty unfortunate for both of us. It was an eventful race, so, it's a shame not to have been out there. Apologies to the team here and back at home but we will reset and go one more time in Abu Dhabi."

Kevin Magnussen reflects on the race cut short by the Daniel Ricciardo collision

Kevin Magnussen was not too happy with what happened in the race but kept a level head when talking about the collision. The Haas driver explained that it was something that Daniel Ricciardo did on purpose and is part of the racing. He said:

"I think our car has had great pace all week, but it is what it is. Daniel (Ricciardo) didn't do it on purpose which isn't any help to us but we move on. We're not always up where we have been this weekend so it's a shame that we weren't able to capitalize on that fully today as we had great pace."

Daniel Ricciardo will be taking part in his last F1 race for McLaren in Abu Dhabi.

