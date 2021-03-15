Daniel Ricciardo feels comfortable in his "new home"

Daniel Ricciardo will drive for a third different team in four years. The affable Australian has already made himself comfortable at McLaren. Speaking about the pre-season test and time spent with his new team, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I’m really thankful to the team, both here at the track and back at the factory, for putting together a good car for these days at the test. They’ve really made me feel at home, so I’m feeling comfortable and I can’t wait to come back here and get on track for the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

Team principal Andreas Seidl felt the pre-season test was a solid foundation for the team to build on and echoed Daniel Ricciardo's positive sentiments.

“It’s been a productive pre-season test for us in Bahrain,” he said.

“The reduced number of days meant it was crucial to maximize our running time and we’re pleased with the amount of work we’ve been able to complete. Lando’s feedback gave us a good benchmark on the MCL35M compared to our previous car, while Daniel Ricciardo was able to get more familiar with the car and provide useful data and insight for the engineers."

When asked about their pre-season testing program, Seidl said:

"We completed our run plans as expected throughout the weekend, with both drivers covering 328 laps over the three days."

Speaking about whether he expects a close midfield this year as well, Seidl said:

“Once again, the competition is looking very tight between the teams. The stability of the regulations makes it likely that we’re in for another close season of Formula 1, with plenty of battles ahead. As always, we appreciate all the support of our brilliant fans and our superb partners from around the world, which we carry with us as we embark on an exciting season ahead.”

Daniel Ricciardo's switch to Mclaren makes sense now

McLaren will head into the season looking to improve from last year. They have put in impressive and consistent lap times with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. Many feel the Woking-based team could be closer to the front than expected. In all likelihood, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo will expect to lead the midfield at the start of the season.

Ricciardo will hope that his season with McLaren will vindicate his decision to switch camps from Renault.