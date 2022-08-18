"Frustration or disappointment doesn't help you"- McLaren boss offers Daniel Ricciardo valuable advice for rest of 2022 F1 season

Daniel Ricciardo's progress at McLaren is being impeded by the Australian's frustrations and disappointments, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

Ricciardo started in F1 in 2013 with Scuderia Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) before making a name for himself at Red Bull between 2014 and 2018.

The 33-year-old chose to leave for Renault in 2019 in what many considered to be an erroneous move on his part. Since then, Ricciardo's career trajectory has not seen too many positives. Now in his second season at McLaren, the Australian has failed to live up to expectations and could soon be out the door at Woking.

Ricciardo has scored a total of 19 points in 13 rounds of racing this year and his best result was a P6 finish at the 2022 F1 Australian GP.

Seidl touched on what has been a difficult season for both Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren during the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, where the German said:

“It is clear that if you look at how the season has gone so far with Daniel, he’s disappointed [and] we are disappointed as well. But in the end, frustration or disappointment doesn’t help you, moving forward. The most important thing is to keep going with a clear ambition to make it work.”

The German engineer went on to add:

“That’s why we put in a lot of energy within the team in order to see what we can do on the car side for example to help him feel more comfortable with the car, especially when it comes to qualifying when he has to push the car to the absolute limit. Also from his side, he’s absolutely committed and puts in a lot of energy together with the engineers also back home in Woking to find these last percentages which are missing from time to time.”

Daniel Ricciardo running out of time at McLaren, feels former Australian world champion

Daniel Ricciardo is on borrowed time at McLaren and could soon be out the door, according to former F1 world champion Alan Jones.

Jones won the 1980 world title with Williams ahead of Nelson Piquet to become the second Australian after Sir Jack Brabham to achieve the feat. He has also recorded 12 wins and 24 podiums throughout his F1 career.

His compatriot Ricciardo has failed to live up to expectations since leaving Red Bull for Renault before subsequently joining McLaren last season.

Since his departure from Milton-Keynes at the end of 2018, the Australian has only managed three podium finishes, of which one was a win at the 2021 Italian GP under fortuitous circumstances.

In an interview with the Herald Sun in Australia, Alan Jones weighed in on Daniel Ricciardo's future with the Woking-based team. The 75-year-old said:

“[His future at McLaren] is questionable at the moment. Unless he makes a few improvements – quick smart – I really can’t see him being there for too much longer, to be honest. He is a great little race driver and he is a hell of a nice guy. But, of course, we all know nice guys don’t get anywhere, particularly in Formula 1. The bigger d**k you are, the better off you are – there are a few out there at the moment that have proved that. A contract in F1 doesn’t mean much. But, if the situation remains the same as it is, I have no doubt in my mind they will exercise one of those options that are in the contract.”

As we approach the 2022 F1 Belgian GP on the other side of the summer break, reports suggest McLaren are set to replace Daniel Ricciardo with reigning F2 world champion Oscar Piastri.

