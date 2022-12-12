Daniel Ricciardo getting ready for a TV role to stay relevant in the USA for 2023 and beyond

Daniel Ricciardo is getting ready for a TV role next season to stay relevant in the US market. The Australian driver has gained a huge following in the United States ever since the Netflix series Drive to Survive came out in 2020. Since then, Ricciardo has become a famous name in that part of the world as his profile has grown with appearances on multiple US-based shows.

Recently, during the 2022 F1 US GP weekend in Austin, Ricciardo made an appearance on comedian Tom Segura's podcast. Not only that, but Ricciardo is also serving as the executive producer of a forthcoming Hulu series that is aiming to be F1’s version of Entourage.

Daniel Ricciardo's manager Nick Thimm revealed that his management company CAA is lining up a TV role for the Australian that would be different from the normal punditry we tend to see during an F1 race weekend. According to Thimm, the rise in Ricciardo's popularity despite his struggles on track this season has been surprising to see. He claimed the partnership with Red Bull fits like a glove for the Australian from a management perspective, saying:

“As all the struggles were going on (on the track in 2022), he still evolved and rose to the top from a commercial, marketing, and representation-of-the-sport perspective. … Red Bull Racing has never hidden from the fact that the U.S. is a priority for them, and the data of consumers from his clothing and wine business shows that America loves Daniel Ricciardo.”

Daniel Ricciardo did something stupid when he left Red Bull: Christian Horner

Christian Horner will have the services of Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver next season. The Australian was a Red Bull junior before graduating to the big team and Horner revealed that he made a mistake when he left at the end of the 2018 F1 season. He said:

“Daniel joined us as a teenager and he grew up with the team here. He had some great success here with us, and then he went and did something stupid and went to drive for a couple of other teams and it never quite worked out.”

Speaking about Ricciardo getting rejuvenated at Red Bull after two stressful years at McLaren, Horner said:

“For him, he will be able to get back to having fun and rediscover his enjoyment of being a Formula 1 driver, rather than the stress he has had over the last couple of years.”

While it will be interesting to see what's next for the Australian, it will also be weird not to see him on the F1 grid next season.

