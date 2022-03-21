Daniel Ricciardo finds solace in McLaren getting 'the race distance in' in 2022 F1 Bahrain GP

Daniel Ricciardo found a silver lining in what could only have been described as a raincloud of a race weekend for McLaren in the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP. Despite a forgettable P14 finish, the Australian was glad to have been able to see the checkered flag.

During the post-race interviews in the media pen at the Sakhir Circuit, Daniel Ricciardo picked out the personal positives after a difficult start to the campaign. He said:

“Look, obviously, starting from pretty much the back, we knew it wouldn’t be an easy race and we had some challenges. So, I mean, look, I’m glad we got the race distance in, especially for me. It’s really the first race distance I’ve done all year. So, just to learn the car more, (give) feedback to the team, I tried every [tire] compound as well during the race. Some interesting things to feel and also some places where I felt the car was good.”

The eight-time race winner had tested positive for COVID-19 during pre-season testing in Bahrain and had limited time out on track with the McLaren MCL36 going into the Grand Prix. The 32-year-old went on to add, saying:

“But overall, obviously, we still have, I think, a few more weaknesses than strengths. So just trying to give that info to the team and try to assist them as much as possible now. That’s all we can do. We would love to be up on the podium at race one but obviously, we’re a long way from that. The only way to improve it is to work together and and address as much as we can in the most efficient way possible.”

Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's woes could continue into Saudi Arabian GP

After a disappointing outing in Bahrain, the prospect of a quick turnaround for McLaren looks slim at best.

Both McLarens failed to make it into Q3 at the Sakhir Circuit. With the chances of Jeddah being just as warm or more, the team from Woking will hope for some divine intervention.

Daniel Ricciardo feels the car is balanced despite lacking pace and downforce and struggling for grip. If the issue is resolved, the Australian believes he can contest for regular points finishes.

Could the team bring some radical new upgrades for the next race or have an updated design? We'll know for sure come this Friday in Jeddah.

Edited by Anurag C