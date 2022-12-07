Daniel Ricciardo is 'glad that a top team didn't reach out' for a 2023 F1 seat! Here's why

Daniel Ricciardo recently revealed he was happy that no big team came to him with an offer to sign because he felt he needed some time away from the sport after a turbulent period with McLaren.

The former McLaren driver was approached by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The Aussie decided not to sign with Haas and instead has opted to take a sabbatical.

In a recent interview on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Daniel Ricciardo revealed that a part of him just wanted to step away from the sport for a while. The Australian admitted that he was somewhat relieved that none of the top teams approached him because that would have made his decision tougher. He said:

"As Guenther [Steiner, team boss at Haas] said, he reached out and stuff. [But] since the summer break, the more days that passed – especially [after] the triple-header to get back into the second half of the season, so three races on the bounce – it became more and more clear that it wasn't about what phone call I was receiving, it was about me acknowledging that I just ultimately don't want to be competing next year."

The 33-year-old added:

"So, in a way, I am glad that a top team didn't reach out, because it's one of those ones where you probably feel like, 'Oh, I've got to sign it!' But I think, deep down, I was just craving a bit of distance."

Daniel Ricciardo hints at burnout at the end of the McLaren stint

Daniel Ricciardo further stated that there could have been a hint of burnout at the end of his stint with McLaren and that some time away is probably the right step at this stage of his career. He said:

"You could call it some burnout. And I'm not afraid to admit that or say that. It's one of those ones that everyone will have an opinion [on] and this and that. But it's ultimately like, I know what I feel, I know what I want, so it was some of that. I feel very – I don't want to say I'm the only driver that feels this way – but I wouldn't say I'm the normal sportsman, where I kind of use 'practice makes perfect'."

Ricciardo added:

"The more I do, sometimes the more I'm just getting kind of lost in it, where I kind of feel like the power of a break for me, some time off, I could come back better. Which sounds kind of counterintuitive to some, but I know, for me, that could actually be really good."

Daniel Ricciardo will be a Red Bull reserve driver next season and it remains to be seen how he makes his way back to the grid.

