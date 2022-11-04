Daniel Ricciardo: I felt like I was in control at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Daniel Ricciardo felt more in control of his McLaren at the 2022 Mexican GP. The Australian felt their pace was consistent throughout the race and was content with his performance.

Speaking to the on-site media after the race, the Australian said:

“As soon as I got out the pits, the tire was so much better. I could lean on it and I felt like I was in control. So I was like, 'Let's just use this tire, see what it's got,' and then it stayed relatively consistent.”

According to Daniel Ricciardo, he was able to attack in the Mexican GP as compared to the defensive driving he has had to do both in 2021 and a majority of the 2022 season. The Australian believes he was able to manage his tires and pace well throughout the race.

He was able to finish seventh despite a 10-second penalty that he received for clashing with Yuki Tsunoda. He managed to keep Esteban Ocon at bay and pull out more than a 10-second gap to retain his seventh place and get voted 'Driver of the Day'.

Daniel Ricciardo accepted blame for clashing with Yuki Tsunoda and feels penalty was fair

After clashing with the Japanese driver in the Mexican GP, Daniel Ricciardo felt his penalty was fair and apologized for the clash. The Australian punted Tsunoda into the gravel and continued in the race while the Japanese driver retired from the race. After reviewing the onboards, the McLaren driver reflected on the clash and felt both drivers could have given each other more space.

Ricciardo said:

“I'll take more of the responsibility, but I certainly don't feel 100 to zero in terms of my fault. I didn't actually plan to overtake him there."

"I wish it didn’t happen, and I’m sorry that it happened, but I think [a 10-second penalty] was more than enough.”

Sitting in P12 in the drivers' standings, Daniel Ricciardo could have an exciting end to his year. With Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel a mere one point ahead of the Australian, it's still all to fight for in the final two Grands Prix in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

