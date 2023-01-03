Daniel Ricciardo joins millions in praying for Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin

Daniel Ricciardo joined millions in praying for Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin. Replying to a social media post by the Buffalo Bills.

Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old safety in his second season with the Buffalo Bills, is in critical condition in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday night game (January 2) against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The official statement from the Bulls read:

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

About nine minutes into the game on Monday, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard catch. Higgins rammed into Hamlin at full speed and appeared to hit him in the head and the chest area. To the shock of everyone, Hamlin took two steps and fell backward before his body went limp.

Fortunately, medical personnel administered CPR and attended to Hamlin for 10 minutes before he was administered an IV, placed on a stretcher, and taken to the hospital. Daniel Ricciardo was one of the many that wished Hamlin well and hoped for the best. He tweeted:

"All the love and prayers."

TSN and SportsCenter reporter Kelcey Brade also expressed her bish wishes for Damar and tweeted:

"Praying for Damar and his recovery. Amazing effort and work by the medical personnel at the Bengals stadium and at UC Medical Center. For how horrifying and hopeless it seemed when he collapsed… we witnessed a miracle tonight. Keep fighting Damar."

Daniel Ricciardo's affinity with the American sports

Daniel Ricciardo has shown an affinity to multiple sports that are big in the United States. He's a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills and can be seen cheering them on social media. Ricciardo is also a huge fan of MMA and can be seen posting about the UFC PPVs all year.

It is this affinity that landed him an interview with veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Ricciardo is one of the more prominent F1 names in the US market as well. The Australian even appeared on comedian Tom Segura's podcast before the 2022 F1 US GP in Austin.

One of the reasons behind Daniel Ricciardo's popularity in the United States has been his knowledge of traditional American sports.

