Daniel Ricciardo: Lando Norris comparable to Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton except on one front

Daniel Ricciardo believes that Lando Norris has shown that he can perform at a very high level similar to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Australian, however, feels that Norris differs from the two world champions in one area, which is that he is yet to show that he can perform under the immense pressure of racing at the front.

In a conversation during one of the latest episodes of the Beyond the Grid podcast, the Australian was questioned about how his McLaren teammate stacks up against Verstappen and Hamilton. Ricciardo said:

"It's tough to make a direct comparison until he's in a top team and regularly running up front. I'm obviously not trying to discredit him, but [it's tough to make comparisons] until you really win and see how you handle that [pressure]. It's where I go back to Lewis and it's like: 'Yeah, he was winning and the car is great', but he still did it and handled the pressure."

He added:

"He still performed and did what everyone thought he could, so that is where it is hard to make a comparison. But from driving ability, the kid is very good – I don't know if I could say he is like Max as that is a little hard, but for now, the kid is good."

According to Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris has shown that he is a very fast driver and can fight it out with the best of talents on the F1 grid. Having said that, there's still a question mark over how he handles the pressure of running at the front in a top team. If he can manage that pressure and still perform then he could achieve results similar to what Verstappen and Hamilton have achieved in their careers.

Everyone at McLaren is excited for what Lando Norris can do: Daniel Ricciardo

Speaking about his deficit against Lando Norris at McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo commended the Briton for performing at a very high level and proving his speed on the grid. The Australian did however indicate that Norris' tenure being longer on the team also worked in the young driver's favor in the long run. He said:

"That's not to say they just put everything onto him and not me, but he's grown up in that team. It's familiar to him now and he's obviously proved his pace and speed. Everyone at McLaren is excited for what Lando can do."

2022 is the last year that Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will be teammates as he is out of his McLaren contract next year. The Australian will not be on the F1 grid next season and will be taking up the role of a reserve driver at Red Bull.

