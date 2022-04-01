"They deserve a better car from us" - Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris showing 'leadership' in McLaren's tough situation

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris deserve a better car in 2022, according to McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

The Woking-based team has had a woeful start to the campaign. Seidl, however, has been impressed by the leadership shown by their two drivers. The German said:

“I was really very happy to see, despite the disappointment for Lando [Norris] and Daniel [Ricciardo], and they deserve a better car from us, how they are dealing with the situation. They kept the positivity up throughout the weekend in Bahrain. They understand it is not just about driving the car, it is also about showing leadership, especially in these situations, together with me as well. It is our responsibility now that we lead the team back to where we want to be, back to where we have to be. As I said before, I am confident we will come back.”

Ricciardo and Norris languished at the back of the pack during Sakhir's season opener. While Norris managed to score the team's first points of the year in Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo was the victim of a power failure.

McLaren unsure of when Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris can expect car improvement

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl admitted the team is working night and day to bring improvements to the MCL 36 but is unsure when the gains will be visible. He said:

“As you know, these cars are complex and it is not easy to make something happen from one day to tomorrow. But again, I am very pleased to see the reaction of the team back home. Everyone is working flat out day and night in engineering, in production in order to get us back on track. I am very happy to see how everyone is dealing with the situation and it is important to stay positive. We know we can do it.”

McLaren will be hoping for a good showing in the next race, especially for Daniel Ricciardo. With the 2022 Australian GP being the first edition of the race since 2019, the Honey Badger will want a homecoming to savor.

Edited by Anurag C