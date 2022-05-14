"We got kicked out" - Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo reveal 'naughty' anecdotes of their hotel stays

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris have confessed to getting in trouble for their antics in hotels during their time together at McLaren.

The Australian and his British teammate were at an event for Hilton Hotels, one of McLaren's sponsors. In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, they were asked about any memorable hotel experience. Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I mean, I didn’t merely trash the room, I trashed the whole floor.”

Norris chimed in with his own anecdote, saying:

“We got kicked out of the pool. We were being naughty in the pool and everyone, not just me, got kicked out. So we went up to the rooms [and] had a nice party in the rooms. And that was that, so I apologize if there were any disturbed people in the ground above and the ground below. But yeah, it was good fun.”

Daniel Ricciardo has been at McLaren since 2021 and has been impressed with Hilton and its service in that time. The 32-year-old lauded the chain by saying:

“I will say something that’s not too crazy, but they do very well at helping me stay fresh on race day. There’s been many times where we sweat in our suits and sometimes we use too many on a race weekend and we need to get them expressed cleaned or washed in a short amount of time. They’re very quick and efficient with bringing smelly dirty clothes back clean and wonderful.”

Ricciardo and Norris had a weekend to forget with McLaren in Miami. They will now be hoping to get their season back on course when F1 returns to Europe for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

"That heat was pretty real" - Daniel Ricciardo reveals he was dehydrated during 2022 F1 Miami GP

Daniel Ricciardo had to take on the physicality of the 2022 F1 Miami GP without his full allotment of water as McLaren tried to reduce weight for the race.

Ricciardo, who was classified to have finished the race at the Miami International Autodrome in P13, shared his thoughts in a post-race interview, where he said:

“Yes, it has that heat factor. It’s also tough because everyone is obviously fighting for that last bit of weight. So we don’t have the luxury of putting three liters in the hydration system. So we have a little bit, but it’s never enough fluid. So of course you get dehydrated. And yeah, that heat was pretty real. Everybody’s obviously been working hard here. And it’s hot, drivers, mechanics, everybody feels that heat.”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl also admitted that the team was handed a reality check in Miami after its impressive podium finish in the previous round at Imola.

