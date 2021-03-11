Daniel Ricciardo launches 'DR3 x St Hugo' wine range

Daniel Ricciardo has teamed up with Australian winery St Hugo to create a limited edition "DR3" branded wine collection.

In an entertaining post on social media, Daniel Ricciardo announced his partnership with the winery.

Stoked to introduce the DR3, my own wine range made with the iconic winemakers @sthugowines . Definitely NOT using this for a shoey. Touring Aus now. Get yours at https://t.co/yxTZ7KHFAX#DR3 #enjoyDR3responsiblu #NoShoeys #sponsored pic.twitter.com/qYTPMjyl1C — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 9, 2021

In the video, Ricciardo says, "I don't get involved with people or projects that I don't believe in. That's why myself and the iconic Australian winery St Hugo have created something that I truly do believe in - DR3."

In a further press release, Ricciardo said:

"I’m approaching the partnership, in the same way, I approach aspects of my racing. I may not be the same engineer who physically finesses the car, but I am the one who is driving it, and I have an instinct for what feels right. I share with the team so the car can be optimized. With winemaking, I’ll take a similar approach, and in this instance, Peter is the engineer.”

Daniel Ricciardo's Wine Heritage

Speaking about his passion for wine, Ricciardo said: "I grew up around wine, it’s in my blood. Along with my Italian heritage and my family’s love of sharing wine, my Dad is a bit of a hobby winemaker and I have been surrounded by the passion for wine since I was young."

"I’m quite a curious kid, I always love learning things, and wine is a true craft, and I want to get in and get my hands dirty and make really spectacular wine that provides a unique perspective on what fine wine is.”

The wine is currently only available for purchase in Australia, although a waitlist is being created for Daniel Ricciardo fans around the world who want to get their hands on the collection. The collection will be available online from 10th March.

The first release includes bottles of 2015 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 Barossa Shiraz. The two-bottle release is packaged in a premium gift box and numbered individually for any fan that wishes to buy the wine collection.

The Australian joined McLaren in the offseason and will lineup alongside Lando Norris at his new team.

