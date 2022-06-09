"Nice guys don’t get anywhere, particularly in Formula 1" - Daniel Ricciardo won't be at McLaren 'for too much longer', says former F1 world champion

Daniel Ricciardo is on borrowed time at McLaren and could soon be out the door, according to former F1 world champion Alan Jones.

Jones won the 1980 world title with Williams ahead of Nelson Piquet to become the second Australian after Sir Jack Brabham to achieve the feat. Jones has also recorded 12 wins and 24 podiums throughout his F1 career.

His compatriot Daniel Ricciardo has failed to cut the mustard since leaving Red Bull to join Renault in 2019 before subsequently moving to McLaren at the start of 2021. The 32-year-old has been convincingly outshone by Lando Norris since they teamed up.

In an interview with the Herald Sun in Australia, Jones weighed in on Ricciardo's future with the Woking-based outfit. The 75-year old said:

“[His future at McLaren] is questionable at the moment. Unless he makes a few improvements – quick smart – I really can’t see him being there for too much longer, to be honest.”

Jones feels Daniel Ricciardo needs to be more ruthless and leave his good-guy facade in the locker when he goes racing, adding:

“He is a great little race driver and he is a hell of a nice guy. But, of course, we all know nice guys don’t get anywhere, particularly in Formula 1. The bigger d**k you are, the better off you are – there are a few out there at the moment that have proved that. A contract in F1 doesn’t mean much. But, if the situation remains the same as it is, I have no doubt in my mind they will exercise one of those options that are in the contract.”

Although it isn't completely transparent, Ricciardo does appear to have a deal with McLaren until 2023 with contingencies, according to team CEO Zak Brown. Reports also suggest the British outfit is mulling over the possibility of replacing the Australian.

"I still believe I can be at the front, and belong at the front" - Daniel Ricciardo unfazed by Zak Brown's criticism

Daniel Ricciardo is not perturbed by the criticism of McLaren CEO Zak Brown amid his struggles in 2022.

The Australian has been on points only once thus far this season in his home race in Melbourne. His underwhelming performances have been called out by many in the F1 world, including his American boss, who admitted Ricciardo had not met expectations since joining.

When asked about the comments ahead of the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, Ricciardo said:

“Well, it’s not false. It’s pretty true. It’s something that… well, firstly, comments like that I don’t take personally. My skin is tanned, beautiful, and also thick. But it’s… yeah… no one’s going to be harder on me than myself. I know that I don’t want to be racing around in 10th, 12th places. I still believe I can be at the front, and belong at the front.”

The 32-year-old went on to add, saying:

“So, it’s been a little bit more, certainly testing at times, in terms of obviously trying to get up and maximise myself in this car. But yeah, we’re working together hard at it. And the team wants it, I want it and we’re just working through it.”

Heading into the eighth round of the season in Baku, Ricciardo is in P11 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 11 points. He will be hoping for a good showing at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, a race he won back in 2017.

