Daniel Ricciardo open to a drive with AlphaTauri on only 1 condition

Daniel Ricciardo has stated that he's open to driving for AlphaTauri next season on the condition that it helps him get a seat in Red Bull.

The Australian has been in the news lately with the seat in the Faenza-based squad associated with the driver. With Nyck de Vries not having the best start to his F1 career, Helmut Marko has admitted to not being too impressed with the Dutch driver.

De Vries' seat looks all but gone, as the expectations from the driver have not really been matched. With Yuki Tsunoda taking a step in his performances, it has left the Dutch driver in a worse situation as well.

In all of this, the name of Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson have been thrown into the mix. While the Red Bull junior driver has been impressive in his career, he won't be a readymade replacement for Sergio Perez in the senior team.

With the Red Bull management ideally looking for something like that, Daniel Ricciardo seems like a prudent choice.

Talking to Crash.net, the Australian also admitted that he would be willing to give AlphaTauri a shot if it came with the possibility of a seat on the senior team.

“I’m remaining open-minded. If it’s like ‘this is you and you are signing a three-year deal and that’s the only place you are going to be’, then no, that’s maybe not the deal I would look for. But if there’s the possibility to obviously be here [Red Bull]… The truth is this is where I want to be. I’m not going to weave my way around it," Ricciardo said.

“If that creates a path to get back here then yeah it’s something I would look at because ultimately this is the place where I want to get back to,” he added.

Daniel Ricciardo not talking to any other team but Red Bull

There have been many F1 pundits that have tried to associate Daniel Ricciardo's name with Audi, who will make its first appearance next season.

Ricciardo, however, insists that he's not talking to any other team on the grid as Red Bull remains his primary choice.

“I’m staying open-minded and with a wide-lens on everything. So I don’t want to be too stubborn. Being back in this family, it does feel like the best thing for me. So ideally something comes from this family and I don't have to look elsewhere,” he said.

Daniel Ricciardo's future still looks a bit murky, but coming back to the ecosystem in F1 right now, a seat in AlphaTauri in 2024 would not come as a huge surprise to anyone.

