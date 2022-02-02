“The lows feel even deeper” – Daniel Ricciardo on struggles of disappointing 2021 season with McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about missing his home and family during his difficult first year at McLaren. The Australian had a tough time adapting to a new car after his time at Renault. Being away from his near and dear ones did not aid his cause.

Daniel Ricciardo spoke to Auto Motor und Sport during a post-season interview about not being able to return home due to Australia's stringent laws in the present times. He said:

“It made the year even harder. The lows feel even deeper. I do have a family around me in McLaren. But not my family. It’s not even about them putting their arm around me. It’s more about switching off. A family can be a very nice sanctuary. That’s why it was hard without them.”

The 32-year-old was finally reunited with his family at the end of the 2021 season. A relieved Ricciardo plans to do things differently if possible. He went on to add, saying:

“This job is hard because it keeps you away from your loved ones If the world can open up again, I will take advantage of it as much as I can. I will take my family and friends to as many races as possible.”

Daniel Ricciardo rates his 2021 season 'at an average of 5.5'

Daniel Ricciardo feels his 2021 campaign was an average one by his standards. At Monza, the Australian returned to the top step of the podium for the first time in three seasons, but it was his only podium of the year.

When asked to rate his season by Auto Motor und Sport, Ricciardo said:

“I’ll give you a number... I give myself a 4 for the first part of the season and a 7 for the second part. That makes an average of 5.5.”

Daniel Ricciardo struggled to adapt to the McLaren MCL35 in the initial part of the 2021 season. He went on to add, saying:

“The truth is that the car doesn’t allow me to do what I think naturally suits my driving style. The way I want to attack the corner causes me a few problems with the car. I have to drive slightly differently and that’s not my natural way. Sometimes I succeed, but sometimes it was more difficult for me to implement it.”

The Perth native has also admitted he must improve his driving, especially on difficult days if he is to ever win a world championship.

Edited by Anurag C