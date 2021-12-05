“I don’t watch the news” - Daniel Ricciardo pleads ‘ignorance’ to human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo finds himself in the spotlight after saying he chose not to watch the news because of its "drama and negativity."

Ricciardo was responding to a question on how important it is for drivers to use their platform to raise awareness for multiple issues.

He said:

"I don't watch the news and feel better about my day. I choose not to watch it because a lot of the time it is... people - they like drama and negativity. "

Daniel Ricciardo continued that it was not in his nature to understand a lot more about what the issues are. The Australian said he was aware of the circumstances behind the reason why many were against F1 hosting a race in Saudi Arabia:

"When I arrived, some people said it's a little bit... interesting why we come here... Anywhere we go, if we bring some joy to a nation, a place, to a city - then that at the very least is positive. If we can have this effect, I think it is a good outcome "

The comments from Daniel Ricciardo were quick to catch flak in the social sphere, with protests and comments coming from many, notably four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and current champion Lewis Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo and the backlash

One of the reasons why Daniel Ricciardo could face a lot of backlash from the F1 community, is due to the continuous discussion on human rights in Saudi Arabia, ever since the Jeddah track was announced to be part of the 2021 calendar.

Several human rights organizations had alleged that the race had little or nothing to do with the promotion of the sport, but was allegedly part of a 'sportswashing' plan by the kingdom.

𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙥𝙖𝙬-𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙨 @SouthpawComics1 @GPLapsJake @F1 I tried telling people last year during all of their very performative protests that they really didn't actually care. And then my point was proven immediately as the season ended and Saudi Arabia was announced. This performative stuff is all it is they don't mean any of it. @GPLapsJake @F1 I tried telling people last year during all of their very performative protests that they really didn't actually care. And then my point was proven immediately as the season ended and Saudi Arabia was announced. This performative stuff is all it is they don't mean any of it.

The recent backlash against Daniel Ricciardo is an extension of several waves of protests against the ironic move of a Formula One race to be held in a country where women were not allowed to have driving licenses up until June 2018.

When asked about the same on Tuesday, FIA President Jean Todt said:

"Motorsport has not to be used as a political platform. That is absolutely essential- and whether it’s right or wrong, while we are here, it’s important we do try to raise awareness"

Lewis Hamilton's statement, from early 2020, stands strong even now, and is the sad truth of all things F1: "Cash is King."

Mark Hughes @SportmphMark "Cash is king," says Lewis Hamilton about why Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid corona fears. "Shocking that we are all sitting in this room." "Cash is king," says Lewis Hamilton about why Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid corona fears. "Shocking that we are all sitting in this room."

