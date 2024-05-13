Daniel Ricciardo pulls back the curtain on his unexpected proudest moment in F1

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo Claimed that racing in Melbourne in his first year with Red Bull remains one of the proudest moments of his F1 career.

The Aussie driver joined the Austrian team at the beginning of the 2014 season, replacing fellow countrymen Mark Webber at the end of 2013. Despite not driving the fastest car on the grid, Ricciardo pulled off a special race as he finished second behind race winner and Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg.

As per F1.com, in a quick-fire interview, Daniel Ricciardo was asked about his proudest moment in F1 to which the RB driver replied:

"Two come to mind. I think the first win is one because it’s something you dream of. Until you do it you’re not fully, fully convinced that you can. But also Melbourne, my first year with Red Bull [in 2014], nearly getting the pole, qualifying on the front row, and getting second there."

"Okay, it got taken away [due to disqualification], but I think just kind of performing at home under the pressure and pressure with a new team. It was like a big weight off my shoulders, so I was quite proud of that weekend."

Daniel Ricciardo chimes in about falling in love with F1

Daniel Ricciardo stated that he was fascinated with the fastest cars in the world while he was growing up and decided to pursue that as a career.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former McLaren driver said:

"The short answer would be fastest cars in the world, kind of thing. As a kid, I was aware they were the fastest specially-built race cars and that just fascinated me. That carried a bit of an aura about it and I wanted to experience it."

Being an eight-time race winner in F1, Daniel Ricciardo has certainly cemented his name in the sport as one of the best drivers on the grid. Despite not being in the fastest car this season, he has shown glimpses of his best on the track such as his sprint qualifying and sprint race in Miami where he finished P4 and held off the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

However, he would hope to put in more performances similar to that of the sprint race In the upcoming races as well so that he can turn around his 2024 season, as he only has 5 points to his name in the driver's championship thus far after six races.