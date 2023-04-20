Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull confirmed to do a demo run at the legendary former F1 racetrack

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo will take to Nurburgring Nordschleife, the iconic track known as 'Green Hell', as part of his demo run for the team in September.

The Aussie driver joined the world champions as their test and reserve driver for the 2023 season after his two-year stint at McLaren came to an end last season. The Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event on 9 September will see Daniel Ricciardo among a host of legendary greats of motorsport on two and four wheels.

Ricciardo will be joined by young racing talents as he takes in demo laps of the Nordschleife in a modern Formula 1 car.

Daniel Ricciardo wrote on his social media platforms :

“What’s going on everyone, I just got my invite to the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring, which is pretty cool. I’m going to be driving a Red Bull car around the famous track, so I’m very excited about that.”

“I’d say he’s about 10 minutes away from being ready!" - Red Bull team boss on Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner mentioned that the Aussie was very close to making a comeback in the sport.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

"It’s great to have him back in blue and back in the team. He’s really throwing himself into it. [He’s] sitting in all the briefings, he’s been working hard on the simulator as well, doing some race support and some development work on that. Daniel’s just a positive energy to have around and it’s great to see him getting his mojo back and to see that big smile on his face – he lights up a room when he walks in."

Horner continued:

“Hopefully, he’ll rediscover his love for the sport. He’ll do a bit of testing for us later in the year and we’ll see how that goes for him. But I think it’s a different experience. He’s thrown himself [in] and [is] embracing this new role."

"His popularity in Formula 1… even though he’s not driving, he’s still probably the most popular driver here, and for us, it’s just positive to have him in the team, contributing to the team, to the drivers, to the engineering team.

Horner added:

"I’d say he’s about 10 minutes away from being ready! He’s in good shape; he’s kept himself fit and well. I think that he’s training hard and he’s ready to go given the chance.”

Hopefully, Daniel Ricciardo will return to the grid next season and entertain the fans with his daring drives on the track.

