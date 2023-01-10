Daniel Ricciardo remembers 'huge' Michael Schumacher conversation that 'boosted his confidence'

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo revealed that the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix was a particularly memorable race for him, despite it not being one of his most well-known performances.

Ricciardo, who was driving for Toro Rosso at the time, finished in 10th place in the race, but it was notable for him because he was able to defend against Michael Schumacher, who was racing for Mercedes, for a significant portion of the race.

Ricciardo added that the moment that had the biggest impact on him from that race came after it was over, when Schumacher approached him at the drivers' parade ahead of the next race to congratulate him on his performance. Speaking to Speedcafe, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"I remember he came up and said 'good job last week defending'. That, for me, getting a bit of confirmation from someone like that, at that age, and that point in my career was huge. Maybe he didn't realise at the time what he was doing to me, but he boosted my confidence a lot."

Ricciardo said that getting confirmation from someone like Michael Schumacher, who he referred to as "God," was "huge" for him at that point in his career and gave him a big boost of confidence. Ricciardo said that he was "intimidated" by Schumacher at the time, and that being able to hold him off gave him a lot of confidence in his own race craft.

In addition to the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix, Ricciardo also named the 2014 German Grand Prix and the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix as his favorite F1 drives. Ricciardo is currently not on the grid for the 2023 season, having lost his seat with McLaren. He will serve as the reserve driver for Red Bull this year.

Daniel Ricciardo's successful driving career and future plans

Daniel Ricciardo has enjoyed a successful career in Formula 1, with a total of eight race wins and 32 podium finishes. His most recent victory came in 2021, during his first season with McLaren, when he surprised everyone by winning at the iconic Monza circuit in Italy.

In addition to his race wins, Daniel Ricciardo has also had some standout performances in other races. He has proven himself to be a skilled and competitive driver, and has gained a reputation for being able to consistently deliver strong results.

Ricciardo is known for his aggressive driving style and his ability to make bold moves on track, and these qualities have helped him stand out in a sport that is known for its high level of competition.

Despite not being on the grid for the 2023 season, Daniel Ricciardo's future in Formula 1 remains bright. He is a talented and experienced driver and is likely to return to the grid in the future.

For now, Ricciardo will be looking back on his past performances and memories with pride, and he will hope to get the opportunity to have more great moments in the years ahead.

