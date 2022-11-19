Daniel Ricciardo could return to Red Bull next year: Reports

Daniel Ricciardo could be headed to Red Bull next season as a reserve driver. In an interview with Sky Germany, the Austrian team's advisor Dr. Helmut Marko suggested that Ricciardo would be the reserve driver, although a contract had not yet been signed.

tami. @Vetteleclerc Helmut Marko just confirmed Daniel Ricciardo as a third driver at Red Bull to Sky Germany Helmut Marko just confirmed Daniel Ricciardo as a third driver at Red Bull to Sky Germany 😅

Tobi Gruener from the German publication Auto Motor und Sport confirmed the news in a tweet, writing:

“Helmut Marko has confirmed to [Sky Germany] that Ricciardo will be third driver next year at Red Bull. Contract with Sergio Perez runs until 2024. Liam Lawson will be official reserve driver for Red Bull & Alpha Tauri. So I guess Ricciardo will mainly be used for show runs and other marketing stuff.”

Tobi Grüner 🏁 @tgruener



#AbuDhabiGP #AMuS Helmut Marko has confirmed to @skysportformel1 that Ricciardo will be 3rd driver next year at Red Bull. Contract with Sergio Perez runs until 2024. Helmut Marko has confirmed to @skysportformel1 that Ricciardo will be 3rd driver next year at Red Bull. Contract with Sergio Perez runs until 2024.#AbuDhabiGP #AMuS

A further quote from Marko, as reported by Motorsport, stated:

“We have so many sponsors, we have to do show runs and the like, so of course he’s one of the most high-profile and best suited.”

Daniel Ricciardo's future has been under speculation ever since it was announced that young Australian Oscar Piastri was replacing him at McLaren. Ricciardo was linked with a possible reserve role with Mercedes, especially since its reserve drivers Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne had moved out of the program. The latest development on that front has seen Mick Schumacher's name being associated with the Mercedes reserve driver role.

A move to Red Bull will mean Ricciardo's career coming full circle after he left it for Renault at the end of the 2018 season.

Daniel Ricciardo looking forward to last race with McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo claimed to be looking forward to his last race with McLaren as he departs the team at the end of the season. He stated that his focus was to finish the season on a high and produce the best possible result, saying:

"Here we go, one last time in papaya. I'm looking forward to getting out there and giving it everything for these last days of the season. I think there could be some fun battles and potential to overtake in these new cars so it will be great to put the MCL36 through one last dance. My focus is now trying to finish this season on the highest possible high."

It will be interesting to see what role the Australian finds himself in next season. The driver has maintained a positive outlook on things so far, but the lack of clarity over what he's doing next year is surely concerning.

Poll : 0 votes