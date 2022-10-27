Daniel Ricciardo could reunite with Red Bull in 2023 - Reports

Daniel Ricciardo could be looking at a reunion with Red Bull in 2023 as a reserve driver, as per SkySports pundit Ted Kravitz.

According to Kravitz, Ricciardo is close to finalising a reserve driver role with either Mercedes or Red Bull. Initially, it appeared Mercedes had finalised the role with the Australian, but according to Kravitz, Red Bull could be the favourite to snap up Ricciardo.

During the US GP weekend, Ricciardo said that 'he wasn't going anywhere' and people would still see him around the paddock next season as well.

The Australian has made it clear that he's not looking for any short-term role on the grid. His main aim is to secure his place on the grid. According to him, moving to a team like Haas or Williams for the short term was not going to serve his purpose, so he did not go for those options.

Talking to Sky Sports F1, though, Ricciardo hinted about finalising the reserve driver role for the 2023 season. He said:

"I'll be around, don't worry. Look, the situation with McLaren, it was hard to prepare for that. We've put a plan together. We're still working on it. Ultimately, I want to be back up the front of the grid. I want to fight for wins. I want to do everything I feel I'm capable of. Next year will look a bit different, but it's honestly just trying to set myself up for that, let's say in the long term. So I'm not going away, that's all you need to know. I'll be here."

Ricciardo is leaving McLaren at the end of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on disappointing race in Austin

Daniel Ricciardo had a disappointing weekend in Austin where he finished far off the pace.

While his McLaren teammate Lando Norris finished sixth, Ricciardo was nowhere close to scoring any meaningful points as he finished outside top ten. Reflecting on the race, the Australian was dejected at the turn of events and said:

"I have no idea what to say. Honestly, it's 2022. It's been the year that it's been. Just so far off the pace, that I simply can't lean on it, can't push, can't get the time out of it. To have such a big margin again, it remains a mystery. I love Texas; I love Austin, but that race itself for me was not enjoyable. When you think it can't get worse, it does. I don't know how I'm continuing to continue, because painful is an understatement."

With his fate for next year not yet decided, it will be interesting to see where Ricciardo ends up at.

