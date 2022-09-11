Daniel Ricciardo 'not involved' in McLaren's new development projects for 2023 F1 season

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo revealed that he is not involved in McLaren's development project for the upcoming F1 season. The Australian mentioned that he is still working hard for the remainder of the season and putting everything in to perform his best. He is currently unaware of any future projects that might be in the works because he would not be involved in them. Ricciardo said:

"So, if there's any talks about next year's car, then yes, I'm not involved in that."

It was recently announced that Daniel Ricciardo would be leaving McLaren at the end of the season. This is mainly because of his poor form on the track even after being with the team for two years. Although he had a contract with McLaren until the end of the 2023 season, there were negotiations which came to a mutual agreement and would now, perhaps, see him move to a team where he could perform better. Though some are cursing McLaren, many believe that this move would be crucial for Daniel Ricciardo.

Alpine or Haas could be potential moves for Daniel Ricciardo

Recent speculations have revealed that Ricciardo could move to Alpine for the next season. Alpine have been looking for younger talents; the first one on their list was Oscar Piastri, but after a contractual mess between him and the team, he refused to join them and will be driving for McLaren next year. There were also talks about Ricciardo getting in contact with Guenther Steiner, the team principal of the Haas F1 team. If that happens, Mick Schumacher would be out of the team next year and could move to Alpine. However, it is interesting to note that Alpine have shown interest in Pierre Gasly, though nothing has been finalized.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

