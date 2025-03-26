Daniel Ricciardo reveals one of the “coolest surprises” of his business brainchild Enchante

Daniel Ricciardo has shared the success of his lifestyle brand Enchante's latest pop-up store in Melbourne, which he claims had to be closed a day earlier than scheduled due to spectacular demand. The store was opened in the Australian city on March 12 for a week.

Ad

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 journey ended abruptly last year when he was removed from the Racing Bulls team after the Singapore Grand Prix, with six races still left in the 2024 season. The Aussie driver had failed to make enough of an impression against teammate Yuki Tsunoda and was subsequently replaced by Liam Lawson.

Many F1 insiders have claimed that Ricciardo may well be considered as retired now, as the former McLaren driver is reportedly not looking to come back to sport for now. Rather, he is now spending most of his time into growing his lifestyle and clothing brand, Enchante, which he had started in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Most recently, the brand opened up it's latest pop-up store in Melbourne, Australia, on March 12. This store was supposed to stay up for a week, but Ricciardo shared via LinkedIn that due to the strong demand, they ran out of stock a day before. The 35-year-old also shared his delight about the success of the store, and shared the fan turnout was the 'coolest surprise'. X user @riccallen shared Ricciardo's LinkedIn post via their X account. An excerpt from it reads:

Ad

"What an unforgettable week in Melbourne. I was looking through some emails last night and found the first conversation we had as a team about bringing a pop-up to Melbourne… that started almost 2 years ago! A lot of energy, time, planning, and thought went into this one and I couldn’t be prouder. Most of all, I loved how the Enchante community showed up. Truly, unbelievable. One of the coolest surprises of our pop-ups has been seeing people come together – Austin, New York, Las Vegas, and now Melbourne. The Enchanté community is incredible."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Ricciardo has often been spotted wearing apparel from his brand ever since it launched in 2023, and the brand also focuses on F1-inspired clothing, with a view of the clothes being worn by fans to race weekends.

Enchante also shared BTS footage of their Melbourne pop-up store, featuring Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo donning Enchante clothing at the Miami Grand Prix, 2024 - Source: Getty

Enchante shared footage from inside their latest pop-up store in Melbourne, which featured Daniel Ricciardo inside the shop before the opening. The store popped up on the iconic Chapel Street in Melbourne, 2 days before the Australian GP weekend began in the city.

Ad

The brand shared this footage via their Instagram, in which Ricciardo welcomes the camera, and could be heard saying:

"Hey, What's going on? Welcome to Enchante, or as we're gonna say this week, 'G'Day Enchante.'"

The brand, which is Ricciardo's brainchild, has already launched pop-up stores in Austin, New York and Las Vegas before the latest store in Melbourne. While there is an online store available for the clothing, they have focused on dropping temporary stores in major cities around the world, which features limited stock and products.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback