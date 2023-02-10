Daniel Ricciardo reveals the only spot on his otherwise 'pretty good relationship' with Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed that he has had a pretty good relationship with Max Verstappen other than their infamous collision at the 2018 Azerbaijan GP. The two Red Bull drivers came together in dramatic fashion in Baku, resulting in a crash which eliminated both drivers from the race.

The incident occurred on lap 40 of the race when Ricciardo was attempting to pass Verstappen on the inside of a tight turn. The two cars made contact, resulting in Ricciardo's front wing being damaged and Verstappen suffering a puncture.

After the race, Red Bull issued a statement acknowledging that the collision was "unfortunate" and "should not have happened." Despite the incident, the Australian driver claims he has had a good relationship with the two-time world champion, albeit highly competitive.

Speaking to the Dutch wing for Motorsport.com, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“Obviously there was the clash in Baku. But apart from that, I think we’ve always had a pretty good relationship. Very competitive, of course, but also a very good personal relationship, and we also communicate via SMS and stuff.”

The former McLaren driver has returned to his old team to take on the role of a third driver and will help Verstappen and Co. develop their 2023 challenger, the RB19.

McLaren puzzled by Daniel Ricciardo's failure

McLaren boss Zak Brown claimed he was puzzled by Daniel Ricciardo's lack of success with them in 2021 and 2022. The Australian ended his stint with the English team a year earlier than initially agreed.

Brown is unsure why Daniel Ricciardo was unable to find success with his team, expressing his confusion in an interview with Speedcafe.

He said:

"We've certainly analyzed it. We gave it everything we've got. Daniel gave it everything he's got and our relationship with Daniel was great. It was clearly disappointing for both of us as to the outcome, but I think it's a bit of a great mystery as to why."

Ricciardo could benefit from a break from the grid in 2023 as he will have time to reflect on his career moving forward. He claimed that watching the grid take off in Bahrain next year could influence him if he wants to return to the grid in a full-time capacity the following year.

It will be interesting to see how McLaren deals with the 2023 season with their new hotshot Oscar Piastri. With the new season coming up in less than two months, the Woking-based team will be in intense preparation.

