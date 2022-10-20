Fans are excited to see Daniel Ricciardo in his yearly Texan look as the United States Grand Prix is right around the corner.

The United States GP is held at the Circuit of the Americas, situated in Austin, Texas. Since the place has a culture of cowboys, Daniel Ricciardo is seen going through a complete change in his look during the race week in Austin. Last year, he also had the chance to drive Dale Earnhardt's NASCAR.

Daniel Ricciardo had earlier revealed in an interview what he loves about Texas so much. He said that he has memories from his earlier days that make Austin feel special.

He said:

"I love about being there. I mean, one of the first places I went to was the White Horse, so that’s like fun, that’s cool, try to dance a little bit. So yeah, there’s some early memories and again, I know people obviously know about the White Horse."

After F1 and McLaren posted Ricciardo's pictures of Austin in his Texan attire, it caught the attention of fans all over Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from the same.

"The honorary Texan, yeehaww"

"Let’s give Daniel a massive send off at @COTA"

"Cowboy ricciardo ain’t complaining tho"

"Well enjoy it. This is the last time we see him there hehe"

CamotonMio/Allan @CamotonMio @F1 @danielricciardo Well enjoy it. This is the last time we see him there hehe @F1 @danielricciardo Well enjoy it. This is the last time we see him there hehe

"Classic Danny Ric"

"Enjoying his last moments in F1!"

Daniel Ricciardo's uncertain 2023 campaign

Ricciardo's 2023 contract with McLaren was terminated by the team and him on mutual grounds. Since then, the Australian has been looking for a better team to drive with. However, the doors are closing on him. The only good chance he had was with Alpine, but with Pierre Gasly in that seat now, it looks difficult for him to race in 2023.

Lately, Haas has been interested in him. However, at the same time Ricciardo has stated that he would rather sit out the season and have a stronger comeback in 2024 instead of racing with a slower team.

Nonetheless, with his future uncertain, the Australian is expected to make the most of his cowboy experience as the F1 circus travels to COTA.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes