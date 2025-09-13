Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend Heidi Berger enjoys the cowboy life as she shares a clip of her riding a horse

Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend Heidi Berger could be seen enjoying the cowboy life in glimpses she shared via her Instagram story on Friday. The actress shared multiple images and videos of herself dressed in a cowboy outfit as she went horseback riding along with her friends.
Daniel Ricciardo first made his relationship with Heidi Berger public in 2022, and the pair have since been spotted at multiple F1 Grand Prix weekends together. Berger is the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger and Portuguese model Ana Corvo. She was born in Monaco in 1997.
While the couple has been private about their relationship, they have also not shied away from public life. Ricciardo has often featured on Berger's Instagram over the course of their relationship.
They have often been spotted doing outdoor activities together as well. On Saturday, Berger once again showcased her adventurous side as she went horseback riding in Wyoming. The Austrian-Portuguese actress shared glimpses from the activity via her Instagram story.
Berger also shared an image of the beautiful surroundings and the clear sky in the American state of Wyoming.
"Mornings in Wyoming 🌞"
Berger has now moved to the USA and majored in acting at New York University. She has featured in a handful of TV Shows as well, including the 2024 show Ludwig.
It is safe to say that much like Berger, Daniel Ricciardo has also embraced American culture, and has a large fan following in the States. The Aussie famously arrived at the 2022 United States GP on a horse and in a cowboy outfit.
Recently, the former McLaren driver has also been announced as the brand ambassador of legendary American automaker Ford's new racing division.
Red Bull boss teases Daniel Ricciardo's F1 paddock return
Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies has claimed that Daniel Ricciardo could well be seen again in the F1 paddock in 2026 after becoming Ford Racing's global ambassador. Ford has partnered up with Red Bull to develop power units for 2026 and beyond.
Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Mekies shared that he was excited to have Ricciardo back in the Austrian team's family through Ford.
"It’s a family feeling to see Daniel getting back with Ford Racing as part of this adventure, it's a great feeling. I think it’s one of the many examples in which we see how many connection points we have between our two companies, between the two projects," said Mekies.
"So it's very exciting. I'm sure everybody will love to see Daniel back in the paddock, and we are going to perhaps have that sometimes thanks to Ford Racing," he added.
Daniel Ricciardo came through the Red Bull junior program before making his debut in F1 for sister team Toro Rosso in 2013. He then joined the main outfit in 2014 and stayed there until 2019, claiming seven race wins.
The driver returned to the team when he became their reserve driver in 2023, before rejoining the sister team, rebranded as AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls). Ricciardo's last F1 race was the 2024 Singapore GP, and he has now announced his retirement from motor racing.