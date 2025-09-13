Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend Heidi Berger enjoys the cowboy life as she shares a clip of her riding a horse

Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend Heidi Berger could be seen enjoying the cowboy life in glimpses she shared via her Instagram story on Friday. The actress shared multiple images and videos of herself dressed in a cowboy outfit as she went horseback riding along with her friends.

Ad

Daniel Ricciardo first made his relationship with Heidi Berger public in 2022, and the pair have since been spotted at multiple F1 Grand Prix weekends together. Berger is the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger and Portuguese model Ana Corvo. She was born in Monaco in 1997.

While the couple has been private about their relationship, they have also not shied away from public life. Ricciardo has often featured on Berger's Instagram over the course of their relationship.

Ad

Trending

They have often been spotted doing outdoor activities together as well. On Saturday, Berger once again showcased her adventurous side as she went horseback riding in Wyoming. The Austrian-Portuguese actress shared glimpses from the activity via her Instagram story.

Screen grab from Heidi Berger's Instagram story [via Instagram/@heidiberger_]

Berger also shared an image of the beautiful surroundings and the clear sky in the American state of Wyoming.

Ad

"Mornings in Wyoming 🌞"

Screen grab from Heidi Berger's Instagram story [via Instagram/@heidiberger_]

Berger has now moved to the USA and majored in acting at New York University. She has featured in a handful of TV Shows as well, including the 2024 show Ludwig.

Ad

It is safe to say that much like Berger, Daniel Ricciardo has also embraced American culture, and has a large fan following in the States. The Aussie famously arrived at the 2022 United States GP on a horse and in a cowboy outfit.

Recently, the former McLaren driver has also been announced as the brand ambassador of legendary American automaker Ford's new racing division.

Red Bull boss teases Daniel Ricciardo's F1 paddock return

Daniel Ricciardo at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies has claimed that Daniel Ricciardo could well be seen again in the F1 paddock in 2026 after becoming Ford Racing's global ambassador. Ford has partnered up with Red Bull to develop power units for 2026 and beyond.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Mekies shared that he was excited to have Ricciardo back in the Austrian team's family through Ford.

"It’s a family feeling to see Daniel getting back with Ford Racing as part of this adventure, it's a great feeling. I think it’s one of the many examples in which we see how many connection points we have between our two companies, between the two projects," said Mekies.

Ad

"So it's very exciting. I'm sure everybody will love to see Daniel back in the paddock, and we are going to perhaps have that sometimes thanks to Ford Racing," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo came through the Red Bull junior program before making his debut in F1 for sister team Toro Rosso in 2013. He then joined the main outfit in 2014 and stayed there until 2019, claiming seven race wins.

The driver returned to the team when he became their reserve driver in 2023, before rejoining the sister team, rebranded as AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls). Ricciardo's last F1 race was the 2024 Singapore GP, and he has now announced his retirement from motor racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More