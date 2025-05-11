Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend Heidi Berger shares clips from her visit to Beyonce's concert

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend, Heidi Berger, shared a series of clips from her visit to Beyoncé's concert in Los Angeles. The couple went public with their relationship in 2022, but it is believed that they have been dating for much longer.

The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of former Ferrari and McLaren driver Gerhard Berger, had been familiar with the sport due to her father's career. Heidi Berger was often spotted in the F1 paddock cheering on the 35-year-old in the final years of his F1 career, however, she often preferred to stay under the radar.

The duo were rarely spotted together in the media and kept their relationship private until the end, and have continued to do the same post Daniel Ricciardo stopped his racing activities.

Berger, who lives in the USA, shared a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, enjoying her second visit to Beyoncé's concert in recent weeks with her friends.

Snapshot of Daniel Ricciardo's girlfriend on her Stories...Credits-Instagram

It was the American pop star's fifth and final concert of her Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in LA.

When Daniel Ricciardo gave a rare comment about his girlfriend

Former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo previously gave a rare glimpse of his personal life when he confirmed that he was 'in love' with his girlfriend Heidi Berger.

While appearing on Fizy & Wippa in September 2022, the Aussie reflected:

“Yeah mate, I’m in love. I got a good thing going, so yeah. I’ve got a good balance in life right now.”

On the racing front, Ricciardo seemingly called time on his career after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, after his failed stint with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team. He told Motorsportweek that he did not want to stay in the sport and block other young drivers' opportunities, saying:

“I always said I don’t want to be a guy who’s just here on the grid and fighting for a point every now and then which has kinda been how this year’s gone. Obviously, this year the purpose was to try and do good enough to get back into Red Bull and fight for wins again, see if I’ve still got it.

“I felt like I came up short with that, so I think it’s then, ‘ok, what else am I fighting for here, what else is going to give me fulfilment’. I’ve been a young driver as well, and at some point, I don’t just want to take up space also, obviously, you have to be selfish," he added.

Daniel Ricciardo reportedly came agonizingly close to replacing Sergio Perez in Red Bull during the 2024 summer break, but the Austrian team decided to stick with the latter and cut ties with the former after a few races.

