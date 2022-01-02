"No offence to Renault" - Daniel Ricciardo's trainer on whether Renault to McLaren switch was the right move

Daniel Ricciardo's move to leave Renault and join McLaren for the 2021 F1 season was the right decision, says his performance coach, Michael Italiano.

Italiano also hails from Australia and has worked with Daniel Ricciardo since the latter's time at Red Bull.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Italiano had this to say about his client's move from Renault to Red Bull:

“I can only speak for myself – do I think it was a good move? Yes, I do. No offense to Renault of course, but I really see the belief that this team has.”

The 32-year-old left Red Bull to join Renault at the end of the 2018 season in a move that shocked fans and pundits alike. Then, just two years later, his decision to move from Renault to McLaren at the start of the 2020 driver merry-go-round also stunned the French team.

Daniel Ricciardo jumped ship to McLaren after Carlos Sainz was announced at Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel. Some pundits felt he initially wanted the Ferrari seat. Ultimately, he had to pick between staying at Renault and joining McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo did not record a single win in his two seasons with Renault. He did manage two podium finishes for the team. Both came in 2020 after his departure for 2021 was confirmed.

He returned to winning ways with McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. It was the eighth win of his F1 career.

Monza win 'paid everyone back' for McLaren's hard work says Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was ecstatic to return to the top step of an F1 podium with his win at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. The Australian dedicated the team's performance and his triumph to the McLaren team.

In an interview with RacingNews365.com, Ricciardo reflected on his 2021 campaign and highlighted the win in Monza by saying:

“You want to make everything worth it, and you want the team to feel like every cent they’ve spent, they’re getting in return. So, I think that’s a simple way to put it, but yeah, there is an element of that, there is, for sure. So luckily, Monza, I think, paid everyone back.”

Ricciardo struggled to adapt to the McLaren car in the first half of his maiden season with the team. The 32-year-old was consistently outpaced by team-mate Lando Norris for the majority of that time.

The Australian, however, showed his mettle in Monza after a crash saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen retire. Ricciardo held on to win the race with Norris in second place. The win was his only podium of the season, and the only one-two finish by a team in 2021.

