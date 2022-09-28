"We’ve met many times and had a few beers together"- Daniel Ricciardo's sarcastic comments after Harry Styles was seen wearing his merch

Daniel Ricciardo commented on English singer Harry Styles after the Briton was seen wearing Ricciardo's merchandise. The McLaren driver joked that the two had met and had a 'few beers together' after disclosing that they both share a common mutual friend.

When asked if the two had been introduced to each other by a mutual friend, Ricciardo denied any such meeting, joking that Styles is a fan of the Australian driver without even having met him. The 33-year-old told the Fitzy and Wippa show on Nova 96.9 station in Sydney:

“We have a mutual friend who is, let’s say, very close to me and it’s someone close to him as well, so it’s funny. When the picture came out on social media, the mutual friend was like ‘I can’t believe this hasn’t been picked up before because he wears the shirt all the time. He (Styles) is always in public wearing the T-shirt’.”

When asked if he had met the English singer and actor, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I haven’t met him yet. It makes it even better because he’s a fan before he’s even met me, right?”

Harry Styles was seen wearing a vintage-type T-shirt that is no longer available on the Australian driver's official merchandise website.

Daniel Ricciardo is okay with not being on the grid in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he is okay with not being on the grid for the 2023 F1 season. After two difficult seasons at McLaren, Ricciardo and the Woking-based team settled on mutual grounds to terminate his contract for the final year. There are possible chances for Ricciardo in teams like Alpine, Haas, and even Williams, but other rookie drivers seem to have a better chance than the Australian.

The Honey Badger recently claimed that he would rather sit as a third driver than be a permanent driver just for the sake of it. He said:

“Obviously this year’s been challenging and if I am on the grid I want to know that it’s a place that I can enjoy it and feel like I can thrive. I don’t want to just jump into a car for the sake of it.”

The Australian driver will be replaced by F2 champion Oscar Piastri in 2023, a driver who has proven to be one of the most desirable in the F1 market. With time running out for Daniel Ricciardo in the sport, fans are hoping for a good performance from the former Red Bull driver to secure his future.

