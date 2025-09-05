Daniel Ricciardo set to join Red Bull power unit partner Ford as their Global Racing Ambassador

Ford Racing announced on Friday, September 5, that former Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is set to join them as their Global Brand Ambassador. The American company will begin its partnership with Red Bull in F1 to develop its power units from 2026 onwards.Ricciardo left the F1 paddock, as he was removed from the Racing Bulls seat after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. In the past few months, the driver has also hinted that he has retired from motorsports and does not wish to come back.Ricciardo shared a teaser image on his Instagram on Thursday, September 4, in which he could be seen standing next to a Ford F-150 Raptor with the Ford Racing badging. The Aussie captioned the post &quot;More around the corner,&quot; leading to many fans getting excited for a potential return to the track.However, the driver and Ford have now announced that Ricciardo will become Ford Racing's Global Brand Ambassador.&quot;Kicking back but always seeking the thrill. Nothing does it better than a Ford Raptor. Proud to be the newest ambassador of @fordracing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis news has come just a day after it was announced that Ford Performance has been rebranded as Ford Racing. It was announced by the executive chair of the company, Will Ford, who is the great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford.Will Ford also explained that the company now aims to focus on further enhancing its racing project, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport in series such as Le Mans, the Dakar Rally, and F1, starting in 2026.The American motor giants have entered the F1 paddock as they will develop power units in partnership with Red Bull Powertrains beginning in 2026 amid the new engine regulations.Daniel Ricciardo shares message after being announced as Ford Racing Global Brand AmbassadorDaniel Ricciardo at the 2022 United States Grand Prix - Source: GettyDaniel Ricciardo shared a message with all Ford Racing members globally in a Press Release on Friday, sharing his excitement at being announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for the brand.The former McLaren driver explained that he will be working closely with the company, especially around the Raptor.&quot;While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high, and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador,&quot; said Ricciardo, via Ford's official website.&quot;I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers,&quot; he added.In his statement, Daniel Ricciardo went on to explain that he already had an affinity for the brand when he purchased a Ford Raptor in 2017. The 36-year-old also stated that he went over to the company's Dearborn-based headquarters after the partnership between Ford and Red Bull Racing was first announced.