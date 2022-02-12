Photos: Daniel Ricciardo shares images of new F1 helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo is already getting ready to start the 2022 season after sharing photos of his new race helmet. The McLaren driver made the reveal in a short video posted to his social media profiles.

The Australian will in all probability start the season with a new peach-colored lid. Ricciardo has started every season since the 2019 one with a new design.

The 32-year-old will be entering his sophomore year with McLaren this season. With the advent of new regulatory changes in the sport from 2022 onwards, Daniel Ricciardo will no doubt be hoping to improve on an abject 2021.

Ricciardo finished the last campaign with 115 points that could only earn him P8 in the drivers' world championship standings. By comparison, British teammate Lando Norris had 160 points and finished the season in P6.

The Australian did claim his first F1 win since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix when McLaren claimed a surprise 1-2 in Monza last season. It was his only podium of the year.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals what he needs to do to become a world champion

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he needs to improve his driving under difficult circumstances if he is to ever become an F1 world champion in the future.

Ricciardo had to overcome several obstacles while trying to adapt to the McLaren MCL35M in the early part of 2021. During a post-season interview at the end of 2021 with GPFans, the eight-time Grand Prix winner said:

“Unless the car changes from a characteristic point of view, I am going to have to still improve some of my weaknesses. That’s reality. If I want to be in a title fight, I’ve got to still drive this car better on the, call it the bad days or the days that are a bit more difficult.”

He went on to add, saying:

“It’s just all about awareness as well. Sometimes, just doing laps and laps and laps, I fall into, let’s say, my old technique or old style. It takes a bit more energy to drive in a way that is not natural. I need to just be mindful of when I’m falling back into the stuff that isn’t working at the time.”

He will also need to be aware of Lando Norris and the comparisons that could be drawn by fans and the media should their results be contrasting as the season continues.

