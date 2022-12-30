Daniel Ricciardo wasn't signed to put Sergio Perez under pressure, says Red Bull chief

Daniel Ricciardo joined Red Bull Racing as a reserve driver this winter after failing to secure a place on the 2023 grid. The move to Red Bull, a team in which he achieved the most success in his career, gave birth to rumors of the Australian replacing Sergio Perez and taking a permanent seat in the Milton Keynes outfit.

The recent animosity between Max Verstappen and teammate Perez, seen during the Brazilian GP and Abu Dhabi GP this year, has led many to believe that the team might replace Perez with Ricciardo should the need arise.

Helmut Marko, the head of Red Bull's driver development program and an advisor to the Formula 1 team, has quashed all talk of Ricciardo replacing Perez in the future. He made it clear that Ricciardo will only be used as a reserve driver and will attend most marketing campaigns. The Australian is known for his 'goofy' personality, something that Red Bull will be looking to make use of.

Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to jumping on the SIM in a car he knew well and won multiple races

Marko also commented on how having Daniel Ricciardo provided a sense of added security to the team. In an interview with ServusTV, he was quoted as saying:

"Sergio Perez has shown that he drives at a very high level and if Max [Verstappen] is not there, then Sergio is there. It's a certain security, but it's not like we want to put Sergio under pressure."

Ricciardo was replaced by compatriot Oscar Piastri at McLaren after failing to adapt to the car and not finishing in the top 10 consistently. The 33-year-old has announced that he has not given up on racing in F1 yet and is only taking a year's break to look for better options in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo is the best driver for PR according to Helmut Marko

Daniel Ricciardo has won eight Grand Prix races in Formula 1.

Helmut Marko also claimed that Daniel Ricciardo, with his trademark 'shoey' celebration and warm personality, is the best driver to have for Public Relations (PR) activities. The Red Bull chief mentioned how important PR events were for the team to bring in the money required for the development of the car.

Marko said:

"We have, I think, the biggest sponsorship revenue of all the teams.There are an incredible number of obligations. There are show car runs and performances, especially in America and who better than Ricciardo with his smiley and shoey."

The Australian has also gained immense fame due to the hit Netflix series Drive To Survive, which focuses on the behind-the-scenes drama during an F1 season. Being a natural entertainer, Ricciardo has received a lot of praise from critics and fans alike.

