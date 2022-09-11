"Looks like he is trying to hide a love bite"- Fans react to Daniel Ricciardo getting Lando Norris' face tattoo on his neck

Daniel Ricciardo was spotted with a weird tattoo around his neck during the press conference ahead of the Italian Grand Prix of 2022. As soon as the reporters spotted Lando Norris' face on Ricciardo's neck, he sounded pretty embarrassed:

“I want to cover this. This is ridiculous. I have Lando’s face on my neck. He looks sunburnt! We did a little thing this morning with the team. Oh gosh.”

The tattoo looks like a temporary one, but more significantly, it looks hilarious on Daniel Ricciardo. After watching the same, fans gave some of the most sarcastic and hilarious reactions. Here are some of the best ones:

Daniel Ricciardo revealed that Lando Norris had tattoos as well

During the interview, Daniel Ricciardo revealed that Norris, his teammate, would be having some tattoos on himself as well.

“He’s got a few on him as well, so. You’ll see later, I’m sure.”

This later led to Norris' tattoos being revealed. He had a honeybadger to the side of his neck (referring to Ricciardo's nickname), and also a burning heart tattoo on his chest. Norris also revealed that Ricciardo had another tattoo on his arm, but later rubbed it off.

Ricciardo and Norris have shared a very good friendship in the time they have spent together at McLaren. However, this will soon change as Ricciardo is set to leave the team after this season ends. The Australian had a contract with McLaren till the end of the 2023 season, but his performances have not been up to the standards that his team expected.

Before coming to McLaren, he raced with Renault, where he had a decent performance. But since joining McLaren, things have gone south for the Australian. His only remarkable performance was in the 2021 Italian GP, where he secured first position. But since then, he hasn't been performing well lately. In his words, he has had difficulties in acquanting with the car. Now, since he would be out of the team, Oscar Piastri, currently competing in Formula 2, will be the one replacing him.

