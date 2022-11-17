David Coulthard feels that Daniel Ricciardo is still good enough to step back into Formula 1 after 2023. He stated that something has changed with the Australian and that is what has made his career go downhill.

While the chances of Ricciardo ever returning to F1 are speculated to be lesser, Coulthard believes that he can still return after taking a break. He agreed with Ricciardo's plans of taking a short break and then returning with a stronger team. Coulthard spoke on the In The Fast Lane podcast, saying:

"I think he needs to step away, take stock and rediscover whatever it was that was working for him in the first part of his Formula 1 journey. He’s young enough and fit enough to be able to get back to that place."

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20th will mark Daniel Ricciardo's final race with McLaren, and perhaps his last race in F1 before he goes onto a break in the 2023 season. Since no team has approached him, he might serve as a reserve driver for some big team and return to the grid in 2024 with a stronger team. He earlier revealed that this will be his plan of action. Although some believe it is hard to get back on the grid once you've left it, Coulthard feels otherwise for the Australian.

David Coulthard hopes to see Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1 again

Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull after the 2018 season to join Renault. After spending two years with the French outfit, he shifted to McLaren.

His time with the British team has been particularly hard. Although he won a race, that has been the only highlight he has had since. Coulthard stated that as good as he is among the fans, what keeps you running in the sport is consistency and not personality.

The Scotsman said:

“It’s good if you’ve got a nice personality if you’re delivering, but ultimately that’s not enough to keep you in Formula 1."

Ricciardo's racing style has been subject to his poor performance with the team lately. Analysts feel that since the Australian had been driving a fast-paced Red Bull for so long, he was completely adapted to the driving style. His late braking was one of the best moves that helped him win races. Since McLaren is a completely different car, however, it is believed that he just couldn't adapt to it.

David Coulthard, who himself is a former McLaren driver, is hopeful that Daniel Ricciardo will make a return to Formula 1 after he ends his break. Although there have been rumors of the Aussie joining Red Bull again as a reserve driver in 2023, nothing has been confirmed yet by the team or by him.

