Daniel Ricciardo suffers injury after a motorbike incident in Australia 

Daniel Ricciardo has been in a biking accident in northern Queensland, Australia. The former F1 driver is understood to have picked up a collarbone injury and is being treated in a state-owned hospital.

The 36-year-old was riding through the Daintree rainforest, where he was involved in a dirt bike accident. According to PlanetF1, he is currently being treated at the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service nearby.

However, the details about his accident are scarce. The Aussie had not updated about his recent venture on his social media for the fans, so the accident's information is based on preliminary reports, and an update from the eight-time F1 Grand Prix winner is awaited.

What has Daniel Ricciardo been up to since leaving F1 last year?

Daniel Ricciardo at the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins vs the Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Daniel Ricciardo made his last F1 race start at the 2024 Singapore GP. He was then replaced by another driver from the Oceania region, in the form of Liam Lawson. The Kiwi eventually made it to the senior outfit at Red Bull at the start of the 2025 season, before being demoted to Racing Bulls mere two race weekends later.

Though the Austrian giant has found itself amid a dilemma for the second seat at the Milton Keynes-based squad, Ricciardo, on the other hand, has been enjoying his time off the grid. He remained off the radar for quite a while before partnering up with an Australian gambling giant, which was met with stern backlash in the F1 sphere.

But, the 34-year-old is trying to find new activities to keep himself engaged, as he revealed at Ray White’s Connect conference (via F1):

"I’ve had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly [bear], which was a bonus. I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little thing[s] more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends. I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener."

On the contrary, Daniel Ricciardo had one of the most promising starts to an F1 career. The Aussie started at HRT under Red Bull's wings and quickly scaled the promotion ladder to join the Austrian giant in 2014.

He outscored his world champion teammate, Sebastian Vettel, in his first full season with the team. However, with the team not having the machinery to fight for the drivers' title and an intra-team saga breaking out, Ricciardo headed out to join Renault.

The 34-year-old then moved to McLaren, where he was sacked by the squad in favour of fellow compatriot Oscar Piastri, and his attempt at a career revival failed at AlphaTauri/Racing Bulls, leading him to bid adieu to the sport.

