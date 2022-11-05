Daniel Ricciardo suggests Red Bull have found something 'phenomenal' to dominate 2022 season

Daniel Ricciardo reckons Red Bull have found something special that has helped them dominate this season.

Following Red Bull and world champion Max Verstappen's dominating win at the Mexico GP last week, Ricciardo said that his former team have worked hard and deserves their success. The Australian added that Red Bull's dominance has got almost 'boring'. He said:

"Of course, it remains Maxico. They have been dominant, and sometimes dominance is a bit boring for some, but on the other, I think it's phenomenal to see. Of course I know Red Bull very well myself, and I know most of the people there. They have worked very hard to become constructors' champions, and, of course, I feel the joy in my heart for them."

Red Bull have won the last nine races since the Austrian GP, which Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won. Ricciardo said about the same and also of the impact new regulations could have:

"Can someone stop them before the end of the season? I don't know. Maybe I can if it goes as well as in Mexico. The year started with three teams that could win, and now Red Bull has won everything since the summer break. That goes to show that although the new regulations bring a little bit of change, the bigger teams can always find that little bit more. There is something phenomenal about them."

Red Bull have won the driver and constructor titles with two races to go, sealing the latter title at the Mexico GP.

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on impressive race in Mexico

Daniel Ricciardo had a very impressive outing in Mexico, finishing P7 despite starting outside the top ten. The Australian's strategy to go for soft tyres in the second stint turned out to be a masterstroke as Ricciardo reflected:

“As soon as I got out the pits, the tyre was so much better. I could lean on it, and I felt like I was in control. So I was like, 'Let's just use this tyre, see what it's got,' and then it stayed relatively consistent."

Daniel Ricciardo @danielricciardo Well done Maxico Well done Maxico

Ricciardo was also involved in an entanglement with Yuki Tsunoda, which ended the Japanese driver's race. The Australian was quick to take most of the blame, saying:

"I'll take more of the responsibility, but I certainly don't feel 100 to zero in terms of my fault. I didn't actually plan to overtake him there. I wish it didn’t happen, and I’m sorry that it happened, but I think [a 10-second penalty] was more than enough.”

Ricciardo's future is still not clear, but the outgoing McLaren driver will hope to be a part of the paddock in some capacity next season.

Poll : 0 votes