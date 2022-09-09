Daniel Ricciardo in talks with Mercedes over reserve driver role in 2023: Reports

According to F1 journalist Joe Savard, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo might take a year off in 2023 to assume a reserve driver role at Mercedes.

Saward reckons Ricciardo is hinging his bet for a seat at Alpine. If the offer does not come through, he could taking a year off to join Mercedes as a test driver for the 2023 season. That would mean potentially lining himself up to replace Lewis Hamilton if the seven-time world champion wishes to retire.

The journalist wrote in his blog:

"The latest word is that Daniel might take a year off in 2023 if he is not offered the Alpine drive. Then, as an experienced F1 winner, he could return to the sport as a reserve in 2024, helping to rebuild his confidence by measuring his performance against the top names."

He continued:

"I hear he has been talking to Mercedes about such a role, which would put him in with a chance of a race drive in the future if Lewis Hamilton decides that he has had enough."

Savard also talked about how even though Mercedes have George Russell, the team is waiting for the next big thing in Kimi Antonelli, the 16-year-old junior who is making heads turn in Formula 4.

However, Savard noted that it's at least four years before Antonelli arrives in F1. He wrote:

"That must happen eventually and while Mercedes has George Russell in place, it is waiting for the next big thing. This appears to be a 16-year-old youngster it manages called Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is wowing everyone at the moment in Formula 4. He is at least three or four years away from F1, so there is likely to be a gap between Hamilton’s departure and Antonelli’s arrival."

Daniel Ricciardo could never fit perfectly at McLaren - Joe Savard

Joe Saward also talked about how Daniel Ricciardo never fit at McLaren, which impacted his performances. The Australian's confidence is shattered, which could take some time to rebuild.

"Daniel Ricciardo is a good example of a driver who has super ability but just does not fit in the team," wrote Savard. "No one can figure out why, and the Australian’s confidence has been battered by what has happened. This does not mean that Daniel is useless and finished; it means he needs to rebuild, rethink his priorities and find a way to get back his missing mojo."

There aren't enough instances of drivers taking sabbatical from the sport and getting a good opportunity on their return. So it would be interesting to see how Daniel Ricciardo's career pans out.

